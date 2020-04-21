Mike Curtis, intense linebacker for Colts, dies at 77

BALTIMORE—Mike Curtis, a challenging-hitting, no-nonsense linebacker who served the Colts gain a Super Bowl throughout a 14-yr NFL job expended predominantly in Baltimore, has died. He was 77.

Curtis died Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Son Clay reported on Twitter his father died of “complications from CTE,” a degenerative mind condition.

Curtis attained the nickname “Mad Dog” since of his fierce play in the center of a solid Baltimore defence.

“One of the game’s most legendary non-Hall-of-Famers. Ferocious on the field, a gentleman off the subject,” Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter.

Curtis was chosen 14th all round in the 1965 draft by the Colts just after starring as a fullback at Duke College. He started off out with Baltimore as a fullback but rose to stardom in his 2nd period when he played linebacker full time.

Curtis was a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker. He had his most effective season in 1970, when he intercepted five passes for the Colts. Then, in the Super Bowl against Dallas, he picked off a move in the waning minutes to established up a profitable discipline target by Jim O’Brien.

The next calendar year, Curtis delivered what some imagine to be his most unforgettable strike. When an intoxicated lover ran onto the subject and snatched the football between performs in a activity versus the Dolphins on Dec. 11, 1971, Curtis applied a jolting deal with that despatched the interloper on to the turf of Memorial Stadium.

“The way I see it, he was invading my area of small business,” Curtis explained.

Born in Washington, D.C. on March 27, 1943, James Michael Curtis grew up to grow to be a fiery competitor whose standing on the field belied his manner with family.

“My Father experienced a hard exterior. He was a sturdy guy, each bodily and mentally, and he experienced a intense do the job ethic,” Clay Curtis wrote on Twitter. “But he had a softer aspect, way too.”

Curtis performed with the Colts by the 1975 year. He played only 6 video games that 12 months because of a knee damage, and Baltimore subsequently left him unprotected in the 1976 NFL enlargement draft.

The Seattle Seahawks snagged him, and Curtis grew to become a co-captain for the new franchise. He concluded his vocation with the Washington Redskins in 1977 and 1978.

Curtis performed in 166 NFL games, such as 131 starts off. He had 25 interceptions and scored two touchdowns.

Invoice Curry, a teammate of Curtis’ on the Colts, reported on Twitter: “Mike Curtis was my roommate for 5 many years, just one of the wonderful gamers ever. In my 1st camp my wife went into labour at 5am. I panicked, but Mike talked me through airplane res, looking at (coach Don) Shula, and gave me the keys to his model new T Fowl. I never forgot.”