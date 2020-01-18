Mike Dean received a medal from Arsenal before the 500th Premier League game when he called Sir Alex Ferguson “the best and toughest” coach

Mike Dean is celebrated with an Arsenal commemorative medal before his 500th Premier League game.

The 51-year-old will lead the Gunners’ home game against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon and will be honored in the referee’s room before the game.

Tranmere Rovers fan Dean is by far the most experienced referee in the top division. Martin Atkinson directed 397 games.

Getty Images – Getty

Mike Dean will host his 500th Premier League game on Saturday afternoon

Dean told Mirror: “The game this weekend will be special, of course, but there is still a match to be played, so I’ll focus on that.

“My wife Karam, my eldest daughter Zara and my grandson Harvey will all be there to watch, as will a very good friend of mine, Dave Somers, a former SFA referee who will be leaving Scotland.

“My other daughter Brittany won’t see Tranmere as always!”

The irony of such a historic day for Dean, which takes place in the Emirates, will not be lost to Arsenal fans.

Getty Images – Getty

Wenger was severely sanctioned by the FA for his comments to Dean in 2017

Already in December 2017, Arsene Wenger was fined £ 40,000 and banned from three games after a game against West Bromwich Albion in which he described Dean as “shame”.

Before the game against the blades, he will now receive VIP treatment in North London, and he did not even call Wenger the toughest coach.

“It should be the same answer to both questions,” he added. “Sir Alex Ferguson must be the best and toughest!

“To stay at the top of a team for so long, you have to admire it and I have a lot of respect for him.”