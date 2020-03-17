Mike DeWine Endorses Postponing Ohio Major

Supplied CDC recommendations about not accumulating in group of 50 or above in the future few months, there has been a significant query of what that signifies for the states that have still to vote in the Democratic presidential primary.

Presented all those concerns, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine introduced Monday that voting should be prolonged until finally June 2nd for the reason that in-individual voting at this time “cannot conform with CDC recommendations.”

It is my advice that we postpone in-person voting right up until June 2, 2020. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

We are unable to tell folks to stay inside of, but also convey to them to go out and vote. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

I’m generating this advice due to the fact we must also seem out for our poll workers. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: “We simply cannot convey to persons … that they actually, seriously require to remain household and that’s in the ideal desire of their health, and that the danger is large — and at the exact same time explain to them to go vote.” https://t.co/mETlYDCwLZ pic.twitter.com/LjA5qmcb4H

— ABC Information (@ABC) March 16, 2020

Illinois, Florida, and Arizona also have primaries scheduled for Tuesday.

UPDATE — 8:06 pm ET: A choose has now turned down the governor’s ask for.

