Mike Holmes: Water can be the enemy of your home

One thing is certain during spring – and that is water. We were due to a season that was raining and heavy with moisture.

Your opponent of your home is water. When it flows into our homes in an unexpected way, it can cause damage to our main structure in the form or mold and decay of building materials, and in some cases can cause severe flooding.

Protecting your home from water damage is one of your most important jobs as a homeowner. You can’t always predict where water issues will present themselves, but you can take steps to protect yourself before you have to deal with a damaging flood.

An unplanned pool?

Spring brings a lot of water. Between the melting snow and the heavy rains, our properties are taking a lot of excess water this season. Use this time to clue yourself in to any potential water problems.

When the snow melted, or you had a strong thunderstorm, did you notice any large pudding accumulating on your lawn? If you see it, it usually means you have a grading problem. You want your yard to be graded so that the property slowly descends farther away from your home.

This has the effect of moving water away from your home – that’s what you want. When swimming pools, that means there’s something to grinding. Even what seems like a small landscaping project can have a huge impact on your grading. So if you’ve added a new garden or some walking stone, or planted a tree in the wrong place for the past few years, and you’re just beginning to notice those puddles, the odds are somehow palpable.

If you see those pools, look for signs of water damage to your home. You want to look for a supposed odor, or water stains. Hopefully, your foundation will look good, but even if you don’t want to put your home in a situation where it is surrounded by a lot of water. After a certain point it will find a way. And if it does, it’s not a cheap fix to make it right.

Speaking of not letting water flood your home – look at your eavestroughs and downspouts. Their role is to collect the water run-off from your roof and dispose of it away from your home so as not to damage it.

After a particularly harsh winter, you can see that the eavestrough is starting to pull away from the roof. If this happens, it will not collect all that water properly, and the water will fall toward your foundation. The same thing would happen if the dropping area did not go far away from the property – all collected water would only find itself against the structure.

Stabilize any eavestrough that starts to pull away from the roof by screwing them back into the fascia. You want your downspout to extend about three feet or a meter away from the house. If it’s not long enough, you can get an extender from your local hardware store and easily attach it.

Backflow protection

If the sewers are severely damaged due to excess water, it can begin to back up your home through your drains. Not only can it cause damage to thousands of dollars (or more) but it can fill your home with unsafe water, which also contaminates your basement.

You can’t really predict when this will happen, but you can avoid it easily. Installing backflow protection in your basement drain is all it takes to stop it from happening. Some you can install correctly in your basement, others will need to be installed by a licensed plumber.

These are simple devices that allow water to travel in just one direction. When water starts reversing flow back into your home, it prevents it, preventing any water from regurgitating.

A wet spring should not rain in your parade. Even some simple additions, or maintenance jobs can have a big impact on the way water is handled in your home. If you have been active in preventing water damage, you are already in the game this spring.

To find out more about Mike Holmes, visit makeitright.ca