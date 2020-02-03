Mike Hosking: NZ by Simon Bridges First master stroke

COMMENT:

Well, he finally got there. But no matter if it took a little longer than necessary, Simon Bridges made the wise call.

National, rightly so, will not do business with New Zealand first.

This, if it had not been so painstaking, if not obvious, could have been called a master stroke.

New Zealand first are very big losers here. They are now inextricably linked to work, there is no choice. No one maintains the balance of power as he did before. A vote for New Zealand first is not a vote for a two-way party, it is a vote for the Labor party.

New Zealand first is now linked to the Labor party because National will not do business with the political party. Photo / File

Plus, there are at least some who voted for New Zealand first who are inherently conservative and wanted Winston Peters to keep National honest, and when he didn’t go with National, they became disappointed.

New Zealand First of all, as we speak, is below the five percent threshold, and that does not help their cause. Not only have they been damaged by their association with this government, but the age-old curse of the MMP that all those who tried to deceive have finally disappeared has disappeared.

But now, they have no more room for maneuver, there is no more possible play between the one and the other. This means that by September, New Zealand first must campaign very strongly on identity: what has it delivered? Yes, they stopped the capital gains tax, maybe they excluded farmers from the emissions trading scheme for now, maybe Ihumātao is delayed because of them – but is it a platform for re-election?

Some, some would say, need partners – well yes and no. Remember that National for most of this term has been the most popular and important party.

Given the slowing economy, increasing social numbers around everything from housing to food to benefits, there is no reason to believe that they cannot at least keep, if not increase their support.

ACT ended last year, they doubled their number in the last survey. They had euthanasia in a referendum, they have growing credibility and momentum and smaller support could realistically see them looking for three seats.

Take into account the four percent, if not more, that are written off on election night for those who do not cross the threshold. So you don’t divide 100% of the votes, you divide 95 or less, there is a way for National.

Is the Labor Party fighting hard against New Zealand first to try to make it a Green Labor government, or is it not so confident?

The bridges created real problems not only for New Zealand first, but also for the workers. Are they friends? Or is it just a very awkward convenience association that is about to grow?

And MMP was also shown, the tail wagged the dog.

A party at seven percent abused this privilege and held us for ransom, so the luxury of choice was taken away from them.

Well done Simon Bridges, he will not regret it.

