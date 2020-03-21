Mike Huckabee Claims Corn Cobs Perform Alternatively Of Toilet Paper

Today in ‘I guess this is exactly where we’re at now’ information, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee has taken to Twitter to suggest his followers that if they just can’t locate toilet paper, corn on the cob will make a perfectly suitable substitute. Acquire a minute to let that sink in then we’ll proceed.

Those of us from rural south know how to tackle rest room paper scarcity. Take in a lot more corn on the cob! The corn isn’t vital, but the cobs are absolutely free and do the job great! (Just don’t flush them!) You happen to be welcome!

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 20, 2020

We have Numerous issues, like but not confined to:

Why?

What awful thing is happening in Arkansas that inspired Mike Huckabee to tweet this as a distraction?

How the fuck would that even perform?

No, but definitely, which element of the corn is he even talking about? At a guess, he’s referring to the outer husk, which has a papery texture, but we can’t rule out the risk that he’s speaking about the interior cob, the component that will get uncovered after the juicy kernels are eaten.

That element of the corn cob is covered in ridges, and I guess that if you had been to take that and wipe vigorously back to front, you’d kind of get the task carried out? It’s possible you commence with the cob then go on to wiping with the husk for the ending touches?

I’ve been contemplating about this for a although and I’m now all of a sudden pondering if the total corn cob issue is in fact a great concept and I’m the 1 remaining unreasonable in this article. 7 days 1 in isolation is likely excellent, folks!

Past thirty day period, Mike Huckabee created headlines when he stated that President Donald Trump could “personally suck” the coronavirus out of every contaminated person in the environment and nonetheless get negative push, which is an upsetting mental picture that you now get to share way too:

The still left & media (but I repeat myself) loathe @realDonaldTrump far more than Coronavirus. If he individually sucked the virus out of the lungs of all 62K ppl affected & swam to bottom of ocean to spit it out, they’d complain he polluted the seas! https://t.co/gmwjEgPKqh

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 28, 2020

