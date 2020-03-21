Mike Huckabee there is a solution for toilet paper shortages that are being experienced across the country – Mother Nature’s own stockpile … straight out of corn!

The former governor of Arkansas tweeted strange advice, saying people should only return to fraudulent harvesting for bathroom needs. He writes, “Those of us from the south know how to handle toilet paper deficiencies.”

Those of us from the southwest know how to handle toilet paper deficiencies. Eat more corn in the pile! The corn doesn’t matter, but the cobs are free and work well! (Don’t just flush them!) You’re welcome!

– Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 20, 2020

MH continued, “Eat a lot of corn in the cob! The corn is not important, but the cobs are free and work well! Now, Mike is not a farmer … and is not said to have grown one either. So, keep homemade paper toiler Recommendations at your own risk – it’s hard to tell if there is truth or science behind it.

We should also say that for those who are not fully up to speed on their yield terms here, Gob is not talking about it. Huckabee uses the husk (the outer leaf coating that covers the corn itself) … he explains what’s underneath. The goblet is the growth of corn grains … the so-called “pole,” if you will, is left behind when a corn crop is sown.

According to Mike, the cob makes for a good clean up on John 🤷🏽‍♂️