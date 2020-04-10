Mike Huckabee treatment files for access Private beach

Former Arkansas Mike Huckabee (R) and several of its neighbors – whose properties on the coast of Florida Bay have private beaches – have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a county government decree that temporarily closes all beaches. The prefecture took the step in response to the pandemic of corona COVID-19. Huckabee and his neighbors claim that their turn prevents them from “being able to use or put their foot in their own backyards.”

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the North Florida District Court against Walton County and its sheriff, alleges that the local government’s efforts to impose the measure of social distancing violate owners’ constitutional rights.

According to the complaint, the prefecture, the sheriff, his officers for enforcing the code and South Walton, Fire District Fire “have and are currently patrolling and owning private seaside properties” without permission and threatening “members. of their family or those invited to their private property. “

The plaintiffs asked the court to order an order preventing the county from enforcing the decree. They say the order was unreasonable and would actually increase the spread of the virus.

“The amended decree is arbitrary and whimsical. The amended decree is said to have been designed to” prevent the spread of COVID-19 “but has the opposite effect,” the plaintiffs wrote.

“The amended decree prevents plaintiffs, many of whom live along the beach, from using their own yards to quarantine or stay safe at home. The chances of a family or landowner attracting or dispersing COVID- 19 is much less in his private backyard (where no one else should be less likely to break into) than traveling to the store or electrical store or other major businesses.

Huckabee and his neighbors have asked the court to declare that the decree is a “temporary takeover” of his private property in violation of the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution and to issue an order making the decree unenforceable. The plaintiffs also asked the judge to grant them “fair compensation and a lawyer’s fee” by the county and the sheriff.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.

