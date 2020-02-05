Mike Moore’s death: funeral expected at his former Dilworth school

Mike Moore is to receive a funeral at his old school in Auckland.

The former Prime Minister died on Sunday at the age of 71.

His funeral will be at Dilworth School in Epsom on February 14 at 2 p.m., Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed today.

“The service will be a celebration of Mike’s life and a chance for his family, friends and the public to honor them,” she said.

“This will be an opportunity to recognize Mike’s major contribution during the years of public service in New Zealand and New Zealand, and for his considerable roles on the international stage.”

The service was organized in coordination with Moore’s widow, Yvonne.

Members of the public will be able to sign a book of condolence in the main foyer of Parliament.

Moore was at home in Auckland when he died on Sunday.

READ MORE:

• Former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore passed away

• Premium – Mike Moore’s obituary: New Zealand Prime Minister for the short term

• Photographer on the emblematic photograph of the “fish and chips brigade” with Mike Moore and others

• Premium – Political roundup: the extraordinary but tragic political life of Mike Moore

Moore, who was the country’s 34th prime minister, suffered a stroke in 2015 while he was New Zealand’s ambassador to Washington DC and has been in poor health for the past few years.

Yvonne Moore said that her husband has had many health problems since his stroke.

He was elected for the first time to the seat of Auckland in Eden in 1972, the youngest member at 23 years old.

Moore became Prime Minister for 59 days before the October 1990 general election.

After the Labor Party’s defeat in this election, Moore was Leader of the Opposition until the 1993 election, after which Helen Clark successfully challenged him for the leadership of the Labor Party.

After retiring from New Zealand politics, Moore was Director General of the World Trade Organization from 1999 to 2002. He also served as Ambassador of New Zealand to the United States from 2010 to 2015.