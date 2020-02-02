Mike Moore’s Obituary: New Zealand Prime Minister Short Term

COMMENT:

There was a story, probably true, that everyone in the press gallery knew of Mike Moore when he was Minister of Commerce in the fourth Labor government.

His chief of staff was an affable veteran of the public service named Gray Nelson who had served Prime Minister Norman Kirk a decade earlier and the chief ministers of each government since. But working for Moore, poor Gray, according to history, came to dread Monday morning.

Because he knew his minister would come to the office with a list of brilliant ideas that had come to his mind over the weekend.

Anyone who had ever had a conversation with Mike Moore, no longer needed to hear the story. He was always bubbling with ideas, almost all on the wall but not completely impossible. The best known example is “lamb burgers”.

These were good ideas, but not the kind of thing that governments can do with readily available levers.

Mike Moore was always bubbling with ideas – “lamb burgers” were the best known example. Photo / NZ Herald

Moore was the third most radical New Zealand government minister in our lives. You could say that he did more to create this government than one of his main characters, Prime Minister David Lange or Minister of Finance Roger Douglas.

Moore was probably the instigator of the group within the Labor Opposition, known as the “B Team” or the “fish and chips brigade” after a photographer from the Herald took them in for a conference, which worked diligently to replace its chef, Sir Wallace Rowling, with Lange.

Moore was Lange’s most determined sidekick, his “bagman” when the numbers were weighed before caucus votes. He was impressed with Lange’s brilliance as a speaker and thought it would take no less for Labor to overcome Sir Robert Muldoon’s dominance.

Moore himself possessed many of the qualities required to lead the Labor Party at that time. He was in the mold of Kirk, a boy of the working class without higher education who thirsted for knowledge and read books voraciously for the rest of his life.

He was 6 years old when his father died. Her mother ran a second-hand store in Moerewa, Northland. He attended the Dilworth Residential School in Auckland, then the Bay of Islands College in Kawakawa. When he left school, he entered the printing industry and became active in unions and the Labor Party.

At only 23, he became the youngest member of the country during the Kirk landslide in 1972. Three years later, he lost Eden’s marginal seat in the Muldoon reverse landslide and returned to 1978 with a seat in Christchurch which he occupied for the rest of his parliamentary career. .

Like Kirk and Lange, he was a great sociable and sympathetic personality with infectious enthusiasms and he was a powerful speaker. It is rare for a politician with leadership ambitions to work as hard as Moore to get a contemporary to lead a party, and Moore was ambitious.

When “Team B” finally forced Rowling to retire in 1983 and Lange was elected leader, Moore ran for the deputy leadership. The caucus, however, elected a former Rowling supporter, Geoffrey Palmer, for reasons of unity.

In memoirs that Lange later wrote, “Palmer’s victory went well for me. Moore was incurably ambitious, which would not have made him a reassuring member. He was impulsive and not always understandable in his enthusiasm . We would have, I think, made a volatile combination. “

Moore was often deeply hurt by Lange’s failure to restore his loyalty when Moore finally became the leader of Labor. By that time, Lange had become a “volatile combination” with Douglas and the fourth Labor government had never recovered.

Lange resigned in mid-1989 and Palmer was unable to support an improvement in the polls. Two months before the 1990 elections, the desperate government decided to try a third leader. Helen Clark, already an assistant at Palmer, could have had the job then if she wanted to. But it had become a poisoned chalice, which Moore accepted.

He was Prime Minister for eight weeks, the shortest Prime Minister in memory. At 41, he was also the youngest Prime Minister of New Zealand in the last century.

Moore was David Lange’s most determined sidekick, his “bagman”. Photo / NZ Herald

After the inevitable defeat at work, Moore retained his leadership, helped by the unpopularity of National, while Finance Minister Ruth Richardson set out to cut public spending to slow inflation and the recessionary economy.

On election night, 1993, the country envisioned a suspended parliament. An overexcited Mike Moore was not seen in his best light next to a statesman Jim Bolger. When the end result was announced, National had survived a siege and the Labor Party wanted a new leader.

Moore remained in Parliament until 1999 when, with the support of the national government, he became Director General of the World Trade Organization. During a fateful period for the new enlarged body, he negotiated China’s entry into the WTO and launched the Doha “millennium” round, which ultimately failed.

The next national government appointed him ambassador to the United States, where he helped bring the United States into the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2015. A stroke that year ended his public life.

From his retirement at Matauri Bay, he was able to recall a life of endless efforts, enthusiasm and ideas for the improvement of the country he loved.

