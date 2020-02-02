Mike Moore’s Obituary: New Zealand Prime Minister Short Term

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
20
Mike Moore's Obituary: New Zealand Prime Minister Short Term

COMMENT:

There was a story, probably true, that everyone in the press gallery knew of Mike Moore when he was Minister of Commerce in the fourth Labor government.

His chief of staff was an affable veteran of the public service named Gray Nelson who had served Prime Minister Norman Kirk a decade earlier and the chief ministers of each government since. But working for Moore, poor Gray, according to history, came to dread Monday morning.

Mike Moore was always bubbling with ideas – “lamb burgers” were the best known example. Photo / NZ Herald

Moore was David Lange’s most determined sidekick, his “bagman”. Photo / NZ Herald

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR