Mike Pence Cornavirus Task Force Block by CNN

Vice president Mike Pence’s The agency is apparently trying to force CNN to re-broadcast the full White House announcements, refusing to let senior health care workers appear on the network.

CNN has chosen not to launch any recent updates from the corona work team as a whole, given the President Donald Terb the tendency to spread misinformation and to continue conflicts with the media. The network has alternated between being cut off by Trump, receiving only the Q&A session of information and only the ventilation of the parts where the Pence or the members of the working group Deborah Birks the Anthony Fauci I speak.

Pence is the leader of the White House coronation working group. His office is responsible for detaining officials for network appearances during the pandemic and for CNN. Oliver Darcy He said that since last Thursday, none of the country’s top medical staff had been interviewed by CNN. The White House has provided non-health care workers to CNN.

A Pence spokesman revealed the reason behind the apparent boycott, saying Darcy that Fauci and Birx would only be allowed to appear if the network resumed full updates, including where Pence and team members were speaking.

“When you cover the updates with the health officials then you can wait for them back in your air,” the spokesman told CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]