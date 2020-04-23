Mike Pence Says ‘We Cross the Coronavirus’ and Hopes Americans ‘Will Be Able to Enjoy a Good Summer’

Vice President Mike Pence has expressed optimism that the worst coronavirus epidemic could end in June and said he hoped Americans would “be able to enjoy a good summer.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Pence also did not seem to discourage countries like Georgia from opening their economies early, even though they did not meet the guidelines for virus control recommended by the White House task force team they lead.

While he did not specify a date for ending the crisis, Pence has taken heart that “we continue to see a decline in the current rate in large metro areas where the epidemic is most affected,” as he mentioned in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island .

“We remain very hopeful that if the trajectory of the current coronavirus epidemic continues, we can be in a far different place in early June than we are today,” he told The Journal, the Gimlet podcast and the Wall Street Journal. “We believe that because of what people have done, because of what people from the community have done, we have passed the peak.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke during a daily briefing about the new corona virus, which causes COVID-19, on April 22, 2020, in Washington, DC. He had told the Wall Street Journal that he hoped the worst of the virus could end in June.

“The trend line continues to be encouraging and we truly believe as we move forward by starting to be responsible for reopening the economy in the state after countries throughout the country, that in early June we could be in a place where the corona virus epidemic is largely there first and then we can start moving the nation forward. “

He said that he believed the number of tests, the key to being able to reopen the country, was enough to let the states in the country reopen and that “we can double the number of tests we do every day if we activate all the laboratory capacity we have throughout country. “

“We truly believe that while we have enough testing today to let any state in the country enter Phase One,” he said, referring to the White House guidelines released last week entitled “Reopening America.”

“We truly believe that we can double the number of daily tests and be in a position where countries can continue to move towards their reopening plans through various phases,” he added.

This week Georgian governor Brian Kemp faced criticism for announcing that starting Friday, businesses such as nail salons, hairdressers and massage parlors could be reopened. While not mentioning Georgia directly, Pence stressed that the state or territory decision to reopen was not a federal decision.

“The schedule and distribution will be the governor’s decision, but the president wants to give us to give them our best advice on how we think states and communities can responsibly reopen their economies.”

Amid predictions by some health experts from the second surge later this year, Pence said in the spring his team was expected to have new medicines known as therapies “that would bring much-needed assistance to people struggling with the corona virus.”

“Nobody in America wants to reopen the American economy more than Donald Trump and we want to give the governors and state health officials the tools to be able to make the decisions they consider most appropriate,” he added.

