mike-pence-will-head-the-coronavirus-reponse-staff,-so-yeah,-we’re-screwed

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, governments just about everywhere are enacting many protecting actions to maintain their citizens safe and to quarantine the virus. Below in The united states, Donald Trump has appointed Vice President/sentient golfing club Mike Pence to head up the coronavirus undertaking power. This (like every little thing in the Trump administration) is troubling for a wide range of factors. 1st off, Pence has zero track record in overall health, drugs, or crisis reaction.

But much more importantly, Pence’s guidelines as governor of Indiana brought about the worst HIV outbreak in the state’s heritage. Pence facilitated the substantial outbreak by cutting community wellness investing, which included slashing funds for Prepared Parenthood. The then-governor was also morally opposed to clean needle trade, which exacerbated the distribute of the virus among intravenous drug people.

By appointing Pence at the head of the reaction group, Trump has when yet again produced the same move he criticized Obama for in 2014, all through the reaction to the Ebola outbreak, mainly because OF System there is a tweet for everything.

Trump just created Mike Pence his coronavirus czar. This is the exact precise variety of thing he criticized Obama for for the duration of the ebola outbreak in 2014. pic.twitter.com/VwPDvcRltv — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 26, 2020

Trump has also dismantled the pandemic reaction tactic that Obama applied, which bundled a senior placement on the Countrywide Safety Council entirely devoted to concern. Trump has also defunded the CDC and the NIH, and his 2020 funds proposal contained over $3 billion in cuts to earth wellbeing packages.

Normally, the Trump administration is not only woefully unprepared to deal with the unfold of COVID-19, but they are also blatantly lying to the American public about the latest risk. In response, many have taken to social media to connect with out the scenario with the hashtag #Pencedemic.

This is the experience of a female who has used her full career working with ignorant unqualified men acting like they know additional than her and is so wholly above it. Just about every female is aware of this experience. https://t.co/kZroSRty4n — The Risky Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 27, 2020

Great early morning! Mike Pence is responsible for enabling the worst HIV outbreak in the historical past of Indiana, an incident that was so negative that his incompetence is practically a circumstance research in community health education on the harm elected officials can do to citizens. #Pencedemic — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 27, 2020

MIKE PENCE’S ‘PRAY ON IT’ Strategy TO Fight INDIANA HIV OUTBREAK RESURFACES Following TRUMP Faucets VP TO Direct CORONAVIRUS Response When Mike Pence served as governor of Indiana, his incompetent leadership led to a big outbreak of HIV. #Pencedemic https://t.co/deQ6qKKL3v — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 27, 2020

Placing Mike Pence in demand of the coronavirus response is like staring at a photo voltaic eclipse, wondering windmills induce most cancers, and wanting to nuke hurricanes, rake forest fires, or acquire Greenland. #Pencedemic — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) February 27, 2020

Reminder what Trump/Pence did in 2019: Permitted Drs to not take care of gays if they have religious objections. Now Pence is in demand of coronavirus. Will Pence assistance a physician not supplying gays drugs or vaccine for virus if “religious freedom”?! #Pencedemic https://t.co/RWNqnHci23 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 27, 2020

Mike Pence refused to guide his state with combating an HIV epidemic even though closing the only clinic that could have aided. He denies info and simple science and there is no real CDC remaining. Now he’s in demand of safeguarding us from Coronavirus. #Pencedemic https://t.co/BFP8D29YCp — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 27, 2020

Pence says coronavirus cannot be alone in a space with a woman who’s not it’s spouse, so that is great — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) February 27, 2020

Former Hoosier below 👋 Mike Pence said smoking doesn’t eliminate. He was single-handedly liable for a statewide AIDS outbreak. And the lax gun legal guidelines he passed greater fatalities throughout the Midwest. Also, he does not consider in science. 😬 https://t.co/w52rgwNH3N — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 27, 2020

And I heard Pence’s key strategy is Coronavirus Conversion therapy in which the contaminated are taken to a camp and confident that they do not have Coronavirus. #pencedemic — Dan Sullivan (@Dan45102) February 27, 2020

As governor, Pence’s science denial contributed to one particular of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s history. He is not a clinical health practitioner. He is not a overall health expert. He is not competent nor positioned in any way to defend our community well being.



https://t.co/1jVY44p2HF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

In the meantime, Trump himself appears to be much more anxious with the stock sector plunging amid pandemic fears than the wellness of People in america. Now is a excellent time to make confident you’re registered to vote.

(through HuffPost)

Want a lot more stories like this? Grow to be a subscriber and guidance the web page!

—The Mary Sue has a stringent comment plan that forbids, but is not constrained to, individual insults toward everyone, despise speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should really know? [email protected]