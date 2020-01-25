Mike Pompeo curses NPR reporter in a normal interview

As they have shown time and time again, the Trump administration has no respect for journalists and the fourth level (with the exception of Fox News, which is hardly an organization of journalistic integrity). This was evident in everything from Trump’s coining of the term “false news” to the complete cessation of press conferences in the White House.

In the recent attack on journalists, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is accused of cursing NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly during an interview. The interview, which dealt with US relations with Iran, was relatively stable until Kelly conveyed the conversation to Ukraine and Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s sudden release.

The incident occurred during a recording of NPR’s “All Things Considered” when Pompeo abruptly ended the interview after repeated questions about Ukraine. According to Kelly, an adjutant called her shortly after the interview ended in Pompeo’s office, where the Secretary of State started yelling and cursing Kelly.

Kelly said, “I was taken to the secretary’s private living room, where he was waiting, and where he had been shouting at me for as long as the interview itself … He wasn’t happy that he was asked about Ukraine.” then the following:

“(Pompeo) asked:” Do you think Americans are interested in Ukraine? “

He used the F word in this and many other sentences.

He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said yes and he called for adjutants to bring us a world map without writing. I pointed to Ukraine. He put the card down.

He said, “People will hear about it.”

This of course follows the texts and messages published by Lev Parnas, which show that the former ambassador of Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, was monitored by Trump’s thugs.

Trump himself can be heard on a recording that requires Yovanovitch to be removed and says, “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care Bring her out tomorrow. Take them out. OK? Do it.”

There is a lot to unpack here: Pompeo, who yells and insults Kelly, is part of the worrying and almost violent handling of the press by the administration. It’s also a toxic case of homicide, as Pompeo requests Kelly to show Ukraine on an unmarked map.

Pompeo replied to the story by saying, “This is another example of how much the media has tried to hurt President Trump and this government. It is no wonder that the American people distrust many media if they so consistently demonstrate their agenda and lack of integrity. It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine. “

Not only is Kelly a national security expert, she also holds a Harvard government degree and a master’s degree in European Studies from Cambridge University. This woman can find Ukraine on a map. People are now guessing that Pompeo wanted to say Belarus instead of Bangladesh, which is thousands of miles away from Ukraine.

In any case, it is a pitiful attempt to spot a recognized journalist who asked the questions that needed to be asked. Nancy Barnes, senior vice president of news at NPR, said in a statement: “Mary Louise Kelly has always acted with the utmost integrity and we stand behind this report.”

This incident is a classic case for the Trump administration’s treatment of the press and for anyone who disagrees with the party line. It is warlike, ignorant and threatening.

Can’t you still believe the Secretary of State tried to pull an Oh You Like patch? Name three of her albums for a reporter who majored in college at college

– Erin 🔥🏃🏻‍♀️ Ryan (@morninggloria), January 25, 2020

Think about it. He asked them to identify Ukraine on a map. She did. Then he got upset, decided to lie about it, and when he lied about it, he got the name of the country in which he was lying about the fact that she actually misidentified.

Everyone in this administration is the worst.

– Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 25, 2020

Make no mistake: Pompeo’s breakdown, Trump’s tantrums, the ongoing “outrage” about Trump’s lawyers, the Kavanaugh Wine Festival – it’s all the same trick: using explosive male anger to intimidate people who ask clever questions about their crimes. pic.twitter.com/5BEDwYqAAH

– Steve Silberman (@ stevesilberman) January 24, 2020

(via HuffPost, image: EZEQUIEL BECERRA / AFP via Getty Images)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com