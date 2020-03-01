[Mike Pompeo Defends U.S.-Taliban Peace Deal Soon after Liz Cheney Blasts It, Compares It to Iran Nuclear Offer]

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tackled inside occasion criticism on Sunday by responding to Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) panning him over his offer with the Taliban.

Through his interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS, Pompeo defended the deal while dismissing the Afghan federal government for objecting to the deal’s provision for releasing 5,000 Taliban militants from prison. In the direction of the close of the job interview, Pompeo was questioned about how Cheney launched a general public statement slamming the deal and connecting it to the Obama administration’s support of the Iran nuclear offer.

“Today’s settlement with the Taliban features concessions that could threaten the safety of the United States. Releasing thousands of Taliban fighters, lifting sanctions on worldwide terrorists, and agreeing to withdraw all U.S. forces in trade for claims from the Taliban, with no disclosed mechanism to validate Taliban compliance, would be reminiscent of the worst features of the Obama Iran nuclear deal.”

When requested about Cheney’s objections to attainable facet specials in the Taliban settlement, Pompeo answered that weren’t any side bargains and “there are no annexes that the associates of Congress will not have a chance to see.”

“This is a fully transparent arrangement,” Pompeo explained. “I saw what Congresswoman Cheney explained and I have an massive quantity of regard for her. The American persons need to know, Donald Trump will not take words on a paper. We’re heading to see if the Taliban are prepared to stay up to the commitments they designed.”

Enjoy previously mentioned, by means of CBS.