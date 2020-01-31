Mike Pompeo enters impeachment center with visit to Ukraine

Kiev – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced a delicate balancing act Thursday when he went on a two-day visit to Ukraine to strengthen U.S. relations with a critical ally who is at the center of the impeachment process, without the Democrats fed trying to supply to oust President Donald Trump.

Pompeo’s visit comes as the Senate prepares to vote on whether to hear witnesses that may shed light on Trump’s actions against Ukraine.

Pompeo is the highest-ranking U.S. official who has visited the country and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since the impeachment process began last year with disclosures over a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian leader on July 25.

Trump is accused of hindering Congress and abusing the office for withholding critical military aid to the country in return for an investigation into former political president Joe Biden, a political rival, and his son Hunter.

Ukraine was an unwilling impeachment star who was keen to have a good relationship with Trump, as it relies heavily on US support to defend itself against Russian-backed separatists. Trump, who still hasn’t given Zelenskiy the hoped-for White House meeting, has offered this support to some extent. Though military aid was suspended, it was finally released after a whistleblower’s ad exposed the July 25 call. The Trump administration has also equipped Ukraine with lethal defense equipment, including Javelin anti-tank weapons.

Pompeo is likely to emphasize the importance of US-Ukraine relations, an attitude that Republicans and Democrats who view the former Soviet Republic as a bulwark against Russian ambitions have long shared. However, it is a view that is now partisan, with Democrats arguing that withholding the help of such a critical ally for political purposes is a criminal offense.

The Senate is expected to vote on hearing impeachment witnesses on Friday. Democrats want to hear from former national security advisor John Bolton, in whose forthcoming book reports that Trump has withheld help, in return for a public promise to investigate the Bidens. This would support witnesses who testified before the impeachment investigation.

Ukraine was a sensitive issue for Pompeo, who dealt with a national public service reporter over the weekend for failing to publicly defend former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. She was removed from her post after Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani made unfounded accusations against her.

Pompeo has been criticized for not publicly supporting Yovanovitch, her late successor as head of the Kiev Embassy, ​​William Taylor, and other diplomats who testified before impeachment officers. Yovanovitch and Taylor have been attacked by Trump supporters and accused of infidelity in some cases.

In the NPR interview, Pompeo was offended when asked if he owed Yovanovitch an apology and claimed that he had defended all of his employees. In an angry encounter after the interview, he also asked whether the Americans were actually interested in Ukraine, according to the NPR.

This comment prompted former Taylor and Pompeo special envoy for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, who also testified before the impeachment panel, to write opinion pieces explaining the country’s importance to U.S. national security and why Pompeo’s role for the Americans as the head should declare diplomat.

Pompeo brushed aside his reported comment and told reporters on board his plane that “of course the American people care about the Ukrainian people” and said his message to American diplomats in Ukraine is the same as that he sends to other embassies would.

“The message is very similar to any message I can speak to when traveling,” he said. “I almost always meet with the team and tell them how much we love and appreciate them, their family members and their victims.”

He said he would “talk about the important work that the United States and Ukraine will continue to do together to fight corruption in that country and to ensure that America provides the support the Ukrainian people need to ensure that it is free and independent nation. “

Pompeo has postponed his planned trips to Ukraine twice, most recently in early January when developments with Iran forced him to cancel. Pompeo said he intended to discuss corruption, but was upset when asked whether he would target Bidens or the energy company Burisma, for which Hunter Biden worked.

“I don’t want to talk about specific people. It’s not worth it,” he told reporters. “Ukraine has a long list of corrupt people and a long history. And President Zelenskiy told us that he was committed to it. The measures he has taken so far show this and I look forward to talking to him about it. “

Pompeo traveled from London to Kiev. This was the first stop on a trip to Europe and Central Asia, which also took him to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.