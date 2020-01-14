Mike Portnoy at the death of Rush’s Neil Peart: “I broke crying”

Mike Portnoy has talked about his friendship with Neil Peart in a new interview since the death of the Rush drummer.

Peart died last Tuesday on Tuesday, with the news coming out on Friday after Rush issued a statement on social media saying that the 67-year-old had died after a battle of three and a half years with brain cancer.

Yesterday, broadcaster Eddie Trunk held a special edition of his Trunk Nation show on SiriusXM dedicated to Peart. Portnoy was one of the guests and he talked about his relationship with Peart over the years and called his death “shocking,” although he was aware of the drummer’s cancer battle.

Portnoy said (via Blabbermouth): “Yes, I have known about two years now and was kept secret. It was something that he and everyone in his camp went to great lengths to stay private and keep it a secret. And that was Neil – he was a very private man.

“Although I have known it for so long and I have had time to prepare myself psychologically knowing that it would inevitably come, it did not make it any less shocking. It just took the wind out of me when I heard it Friday.

“For the rest of the world who didn’t know anything about this, it must have come out of nowhere. I can’t imagine how shocking it must be.”

Portnoy was asked when he last had contact with Peart, to which he replied: “I saved all the emails he sent me and last night I read through a whole lot and I broke into tears. It hit me really hard last night.

“You read his books, you read his tour programs, you read his blogs – that’s how he wrote his e-mails. When I received an e-mail from him, it was very long and it covered many details of what he went through.

“The last e-mail I received from him was just over a year ago. He sent me a holiday email with a photo of him in a Christmas hat and some photos with his daughter, Olivia. He always sent me pictures of those who dressed them up for the holidays or read books together and things like that. “

Portnoy added: “I feel so much gratitude and I was just so lucky and lucky that I had such a relationship with him, because I know how few people have done that. So it’s such an honor for me to have had that relationship with him for the past 15 years or so. “

Trunk Nation also had an interview with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who worked with Rush on their last two albums Snakes & Arrows and Clockwork Angels.

Trunk posted an excerpt of the interview on Twitter, where Raskulinecz is considering working with Peart for the first time. Listen to the audio clip below.

producer Nick Raskulinecz remembers the first time he worked with #NeilPeart from @rushtheband … hear the full interview, as well as today’s #TrunkNation, such as @EddieTrunk Neil recalls, alongside @taylorhawkins, @MikePortnoy and more, ALWAYS by @ SIRIUSXM on-demand pic.twitter.com/JIt1cfnX4H January 13, 2020