Mike Portnoy, Phil Demmel And Mark Menghi Talk about Debut Bpmd Album ‘American Made’ In Are living Chat (Video)

Before these days (Friday, April 17), BPMD associates Mike Portnoy (drums THE Winery Canine, SONS OF APOLLO), Mark Menghi (bass Metal ALLEGIANCE) and Phil Demmel (guitar VIO-LENCE, ex-Device HEAD) took part in a reside chat by means of the Napalm Documents YouTube channel. You can now check out the dilemma-and-response session underneath.

BPMD — which is finished by vocalist Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth (OVERKILL) — will launch its debut album, “American Built”, on June 12 via Napalm Records. The 10-keep track of homage to some of rock music’s finest treasures is turbocharged by the working experience and enthusiasm of its four creators, and its to start with one, “Toys In The Attic” — an AEROSMITH traditional just begging for a hefty reimagining — is only the first boisterous sliver of evidence.

The “Toys In The Attic” video clip was directed by Victor Borachuk of JupiterReturn, with artwork route and movement layout by Natália Tanus and Leonardo Gill. View the clip below.

Blitz says about “Toys In The Attic”: “I try to remember waaaaaaaaaaay again when OVERKILL fashioned, we were being reducing our teeth on handles as I was finding my way about the mic. The AEROSMITH covers were ideal in my wheelhouse, so when Mike picked ‘Toys’ to cover, I was like… ‘Hell Yea’!”

Demmel provides about recording the observe: “It was tough for the reason that AEROSMITH have two guitarists, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, actively playing distinct items. So, as one guitar participant, I experienced to select a medium area involving the two that sounded excellent. I thrashed it up a minimal by incorporating a ton of down finding and some gallops and triplets.”

It is really obvious in just the original seconds of BPMD‘s “American Made”, as Blitz chants the introductory lyrics to Ted Nugent‘s “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang” in his signature skyscraper-substantial howl, that he and his equally legendary bandmates are listed here to have a damn excellent time. Showcasing 10 unforgettable rock classics reimagined as major bangers, “American Produced” is a celebration on wax. Tracks this sort of as the raucous “Toys In The Attic” and rager-prepared “Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers” (ZZ Leading) show that BPMD not only manages to capture the essence of just about every first track on the album, but skillfully transforms each individual common into an unforgettable metallic anthem for a new age. The seasoned quartet flex their musical muscular tissues on renowned classics this kind of as “Saturday Evening Exclusive” (LYNYRD SKYNYRD), “We’re An American Band” (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) and “Walk Absent” (JAMES GANG), and introduce a entire new weighty era to deeper cuts like blues standard “Evil” (CACTUS, WILLIE DIXON) and “Never ever In My Everyday living” (MOUNTAIN). Channeling nostalgia when protecting a contemporary mind-set, “American Built” is a summer months soundtrack for all ages.

Menghi remarks on BPMD‘s origins: “Past summer time, correct after the Fourth of July, I was sitting down in my backyard. I was listening to a bunch of ’70s things and LYNYRD SKYNYRD‘s ‘Saturday Night Special’ came on. I reported, ‘Man, I would enjoy to enjoy that tune,’ and my eight-yr-aged son turned to me and mentioned, ‘You really should do a document of all these music, Dad.’ And I was like, ‘Hmmm? Yeah, why not!?!'”

Immediately after connecting in excess of their mutual enjoy for the classics and forming their recent line-up, the users of BPMD traveled to Portnoy‘s property studio in Pennsylvania and established up store. Because the full thought of the band was born the evening Menghi was listening to “Saturday Night time Special”, BPMD have been determined to history the song for the album. Over and above that, each and every musician picked two ’70s rock tracks and all people had to understand them!

Menghi selected “Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers” in addition to “Saturday Night Specific”. Blitz‘s choices had been a very little much more obscure — “By no means In My Existence” replete with cowbell and a blazing recurring blues lick, and CACTUS‘s edition of “Evil”, a fiercely ZEPPELIN-like choose on an aged Willie Dixon song. For his tracks, Demmel picked “D.O.A.” and experienced a blast channeling his internal Eddie Van Halen, and took a deep dive with “Tattoo Vampire”. Recalling the days when Ted Nugent was more of a bad boy than a gunslinger, Portnoy picked “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang”, in additon to “Toys In The Attic”.

Menghi, who also co-manufactured “American Designed”, adds: “We didn’t go into it seeking to make almost everything steel, we just required to enjoy the way we play and this is what you get… we have all been affected by a large range of bands like BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA. So, of course, we’re likely to attack the songs a little more difficult than fellas that did not develop up on major songs.”

Blitz states: “We produced certain we did high-excellent variations of these tracks and gave them all a minor twist. I think there’s a spot for that in the audio planet today. There is some thing really wonderful about nostalgia, especially if it’s reimagined.”

“American Manufactured” was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis, also known for his function with Steel ALLEGIANCE (featuring Menghi and Portnoy), as very well as artists these types of as DEVILDRIVER, TRIVIUM, and numerous others.

“American Produced” keep track of listing:

01. Wang Dang Sweet Poontang (TED NUGENT protect)



02. Toys In The Attic (AEROSMITH address)



03. Evil (CACTUS deal with)



04. Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers (ZZ Top deal with)



05. Saturday Night Exclusive (LYNYRD SKYNYRD cover)



06. Tattoo Vampire (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT protect)



07. D.O.A. (BLOODROCK protect)



08. Walk Absent (THE JAMES GANG address)



09. Never In My Lifestyle (MOUNTAIN include)



10. We are An American Band (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD address)



https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=P_o1Zu11wUA

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=KvoqtNeQ5uQ