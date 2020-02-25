[MIKE PORTNOY Praises OZZY OSBOURNE’s ‘Surprisingly Great’ New Album ‘Ordinary Man’]

Former Desire THEATER and present-day SONS OF APOLLO drummer Mike Portnoy has praised Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album, “Normal Person”, calling it a “incredibly terrific” effort with “some very seriously poignant introspective everyday living reflections.”

Before now, Portnoy took to his Instagram to share the “Standard Male” album address and he integrated the adhering to information: “In all honesty, I haven’t checked out a new @ozzyosbourne album in a extensive time…but I picked this up outta curiosity and I am quite pleasantly stunned! Wonderful to hear @chadsmithofficial @officialduffmckagan @slash @postmalone @eltonjohn & @thisiswatt contributions having Ozzy to some new places…(precise BEATLES-esque times!!) But damn…these lyrics…it is fairly evident exactly where Ozzy‘s head is these times…these are some very seriously poignant introspective lifestyle reflections…almost as if he is stating goodbye and this is his swan tune (On that notice, my only complaint would be the sequencing as that ‘Holy For Tonight’ should’ve been the very last factor on the album as it is really so extremely climactic and the Posty tracks should’ve been before)…but in any circumstance, serious kudos for a surprisingly excellent album And Ozzy – please get properly and ideally you might be not likely everywhere any time before long !”

“Everyday Guy” marks Osbourne‘s 1st new solo songs in virtually 10 many years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N’ ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Scorching CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Past the core band, “Standard Gentleman” options a who’s-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

The release of “Ordinary Man” was preceded by a trio of new Ozzy classics. Epic rocker and very first single “Less than The Graveyard” tallied around 15 million streams and five.3 million YouTube views on the new music online video. Premiered just final month, the title monitor and cinematic ballad “Everyday Person” (that includes Elton John) eclipsed 7 million streams. Meanwhile, the metallic burner “Straight To Hell” (that includes Slash) scored 6.nine million streams and four.2 million YouTube sights on the new music video.