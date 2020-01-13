Mike Prater: Did Boise State blow up his own TV deal? | National sport

Loading...

A fact from the past: ESPN played an important role when Boise State expanded its football success today.

Future Opinion: If Boise State needs ESPN to maintain this success, a big mistake has occurred.

The Boise State-ESPN marriage is over, and that’s fine after the pain has gone from a blow to the heart.

TV stations do not build and maintain football success stories.

Cultures do, and the Broncos will do well if they swap the mouse house for new friends at Fox.

In addition, Boise State fans have had a love-hate relationship with ESPN for years.

Mock and criticize them for a minute.

Ask the next one for your attention.

You cannot choose.

Well, the mountain west did it for you and made the significant move to a new six-year partnership with Fox and CBS for $ 270 million in television and media rights.

The new era begins this fall, especially when Boise State receives Georgia Southern on September 5 on a Fox channel to be determined.

The oddities started on Thursday with a bomb announcement – much bigger and more important than the loss of ESPN.

Boise State has been treated as a specialty since 2013 when it returned to the mountain west after a brief hunt for membership in the Big East. The Broncos had leverage when they asked for a return, and the mountain west not only said yes but gave Boise State an average annual bonus of $ 1.8 million in television revenue.

A three-page term sheet purchased from the Idaho Press seems to confirm what we’ve been told for years: that the BSU MW deal had no expiration date. It was infinite – Boise State would receive more cash for league profit sharing than the rest of the members. Forever.

In the term sheet: “Binding Effect. The terms and conditions of this agreement are binding for the MWC, regardless of any conflicting, contradicting or contradicting provisions of the MWC constitution, the statutes, the statutes, the guidelines … or any subsequent votes of the conference members. “

With the new announcement, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said Thursday: “This will be the last contract we will negotiate separately with Boise State.”

In six years after the death of this new treaty, Boise State will no longer be specifically treated, which is a completely different debate.

Annual average TV earnings of $ 1.8 million are lost. Forever.

And we are not sure why.

“You know, I’d rather not comment on that,” Curt Apsey, Boise State Sports Director, said on Thursday on KTIK radio. “That is a question for the Commissioner.”

So we asked for clarification. Thompson was not available on Friday.

We have asked Apsey for additional information or whether Boise State is considering legal options. No Answer.

We asked the new President of Boise, Marlene Tromp, for clarification. Not available.

We asked about Idaho’s president, Kevin Satterlee, the former Boise State legal adviser. He worked with former Boise President Bob Kustra when the term sheet was negotiated. Not available.

So what happened? How did a contract expire without an expiration date? Who seized power, who crushed whom, or who collapsed?

How did Boise State take an average of $ 1.8 million in annual revenue from Bryan Harsin’s, um, football’s soccer team?

Fact: The presidents of Mountain West who approved this original treasure deal for the state of Boise are no longer in their positions. New presidents are now on the league board and are campaigning for more equality on the issue of media rights.

Theory: The pressure got too strong. There were a few arm turns. And someone broke down.

Thompson met with the presidents of Mountain West in Phoenix in December, with television negotiations at the center of the agenda. The deal had to be closed and final decisions made.

It may have happened there.

Or a different time and place.

But has Tromp, who has been in action for less than seven months, gone to a room with eleven other presidents – six women and five men – and has worked for the good of the cause?

Did she fall victim to the new president’s illness?

She has increased the mood and the good mood on campus through her daily interactions and positive energy. So did she have a Kumbaya moment that matched her personality and agreed to get along with everyone?

At the expense of a grumpy sports director and his stagnating budget?

Or Theory II: Did the mountain west call Boise State’s Bluff, take away his additional toy and dare to do something about it later?

Not sure.

We tried to ask. Nothing.

But something made $ 1.8 million a year disappear.

Under the new contract, Mountain West teams will begin to approximately triple their $ 1.1 million in annual TV revenue.

Boise State’s annual amount of $ 2.9 million will roughly double.

By the 2026 football season, all Mountain West teams are expected to earn the same amount of money when it comes to sharing media rights revenue.

Boise State will no longer be special.

“As we move forward, it is the expectation that everyone’s membership agreements will become clearer and more equal, if you like,” said Thompson.

Regarding Boise State, as the new deal includes more money and earlier kick-off times, the commissioner said: “Hopefully you are very happy with the outcome.”

In the short term, yes, the sports department is happy.

Not even close in the long run.

Mike Prater is the sports columnist for Idaho Press and co-host of Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. You can find him on Twitter at @MikeFPrater and at mikefprater@gmail.com.