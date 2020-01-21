Mike “The Situation” becomes a YouTube foodie after too much bad prison food

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spent eight months in prison for tax evasion, but he’s now a free man, so he’s ready to live his life the way he can … by eating!

“The situation” spits out

He and his wife Lauren shake on YouTube with a series that deals with everything delicious.

The series is called “Eating Our Best Life”, in which the couple get to their favorite cheat spots without worrying about the waist or counting the calories.

Prison food … Pretty bad

Since the food in prison was so terrible, Sorrentino came up with the idea for this series while spending his time in slammer.

Sorrentino said to Us Food: “You don’t really get good food in prison. For eight months I asked myself,” You know what? “And here we are, months later we have already filmed a whole series of episodes and it is really picking up speed and the subscribers really love it and we love to film it too.”

From fasting to fast food

Sounds great, but the effort Sorrentino made to get in shape while he was spending his time will fade away quickly.

According to Entertainment Tonight, “(Sorrentino) lost over 35 pounds during his eight-month sentence.” He wrote intermittent fasting, “fasted” cardio, and exercised 2-3 times a day.

Now that he and his wife are stuffing themselves up in places like McDonalds, Sonic, Wendy, Moes and Chick-Fil-A, those pounds are sure to rise again. But at least he’s enjoying himself.

So much for the gym, tan, laundry.

