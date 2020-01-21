Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Wife Lauren are launching a new series on their YouTube channel for this reason – Up News Info

After spending eight months in a federal prison for tax evasion and eating some of the worst foods of his life, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation the star Mike “The situation, quot; Sorrentino found inspiration. Recently Mike and his wife launched Lauren released a new series on their YouTube channel “The Situations, called Eat our best life, which shows that the couple enjoys their favorite traps from various fast food restaurants.

“I actually thought about this concept while I was in jail for about eight months,” Mike explained weekly. “You really don’t get good food in prison. So for eight months I thought, you know what? When I get out of prison, I eat my best life, like a week, in a limousine.” And here we are, months later we have filmed many episodes and it is really gaining in strength and the subscribers love it and we also love to film it. “

The YouTube channel of the couple is growing and already has 115,000 subscribers. They have already visited Sonic, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Chick-Fil-A for the series. And in their most recent video “ditch,” they called Moe’s Southwest Grill and enjoyed all of their favorites on the menu.

The couple ordered six tacos, a “homewrecker, quot; burrito, a” large bowl, quot; of cheese, fries with guacamole, two quesadillas, nachos with ground beef and a pile, these are two crispy corn tortillas in a flour tortilla Grilled filled with beans, cheese, pico de gallo and cheese.

Mike says he’s excited about the progress of his YouTube channel, and that he and Lauren enjoy the “fun little segment, where they can eat their best lives. He says fans are already asking them for the series of guests and they plan to enjoy around ten fast food restaurants before continuing with pizza and other things.

Mike also likes to have guests and likes for people to go in the limousine with them and take him and his wife to their favorite restaurant or fast food restaurant.

“It will be great to see who likes what and things like that and to lead our best life,” Mike said.

Mike and Lauren not only enjoy a good meal, but also like to spend more time together after eight months in the first year of their marriage. The couple married in November 2018 and Mike appeared in prison in January 2019 and turned eight months before his release in September 2019.

Mike Sorrentino says he and Lauren are contradictions, but they think they are well balanced on the screen. He said that he was very proud of his wife because she is in charge and making introductions on YouTube and is enthusiastic about the future of her channel, as well as the other projects underway this year.

“It has certainly brought us closer,” Sorrentino said.

New episodes from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation He returns to MTV later this year.

