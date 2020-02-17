[Mike Tomlin criticizes Myles Garrett, Outdoors the Lines, and defends Mason Rudolph on 1st Get]

Myles Garrett’s swinging helmet assault on Mason Rudolph was introduced back into the news over the previous week with Garrett’s reinstatement by the NFL. Garrett went on ESPN’s Outdoors the Traces at 9 AM Saturday morning for an interview with Mina Kimes, and throughout that interview, Garrett when all over again alleged that Rudolph applied a racial slur in the leadup to the brawl.

Immediately after the interview, Adam Schefter talked to OTL host Ryan Smith about Garrett’s allegations and did not say a whole good deal, contacting it a he mentioned/he claimed scenario wherever we’d hardly ever learn the whole fact except full audio of the incident and the guide-up to it ended up surfacing.

On Monday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin went on Very first Take, and defended Rudolph whilst criticizing both equally Garrett and OTL.

(I’m assuming Tomlin is referring to Smith’s job interview of Schefter when he talks about the panel discussion, since that is the only other clip readily available on ESPN’s OTL YouTube web site)

I just cannot fault Tomlin for defending his player (simply because in truth, which head mentor would not?), but the absence of proof doesn’t signify anyone is harmless. Again in November, the NFL read Garrett’s appeal and judged that there was “no these kinds of evidence” that Rudolph used a slur. If no person inside of the vicinity of Garrett or Rudolph was miked up, there is not likely to be any evidence both way. Supplied that the burden of proof will be on Garrett to defend his assert, absence of any proof is far more than sufficient for anyone involved…even if it may possibly not be exact.

I do like ESPN managing to provide a 3 thirty day period old story back again into the news, primarily based nearly completely on their individual programming. Kimes interviews Garrett on OTL. Rudolph responds to Garrett’s interview. Tomlin goes on Initial Choose to defend Garrett and criticize ESPN’s coverage. ESPN analysts speak about the interview and the feedback from all parties involved the rest of the working day. It’s nonetheless yet another instance of the ESPN echo chamber, producing content material out of responses either produced on ESPN or by an ESPN individuality. Sad to say in this case, we’re talking about a story that hasn’t improved all that a lot in a few months, and we’re all just going to be rehashing the very same arguments with practically nothing new to go on.

