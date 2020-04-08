Mike Tyson reveals someone who has seen UFC Fighter, the difference between tradition, MMA in an interview

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Mike Tyson revealed his favorite UFC fan in a recent interview

Tyson has said that UFC fighters should not treat each other like a terrorist

Tyson has established a great relationship with the UFC and his opponents after his boxing career

Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fan and explained the difference between traditional and MMA in an interview.

Basketball and MMA are different types of games. For many years, wool was a major factor in the war, and it was until the mid-2000s when MMA gained its limelight through its biggest advertisement – the UFC.

It is now well known that MMA, one of the biggest names in the pie, especially from the past, has also expressed their views on the sport mentioned. The proud owner of “Mike Mike” developed a love affair with the club, while the UFC, shortly after retiring for Game A in a recent interview with Fight News Now, pointed out the club heel to other things between MMA and the market he represents.

According to Tyson, the thing that makes the UFC (MMA) more fun than the magic is that it doesn’t fly a person and a winner, it doesn’t have to be the best of all time.

“This is different from doing better than the UFC. Fighting is always the best. You will never see men just picking on one another. If Dana White saw a successful wrestling match, it would be wars. fight the second best. You’ve never been the best or you say you are better than you are, you have to fight. That’s how you make a difference but it’s not, “he pointed out. from Tyson.

“Maybe it’s a good idea or it’s just kind of what I think (it is),” Tyson said.

When asked about who his favorite character is, Tyson immediately responds to Jon Jones.

“Jon Jones. That’s the best! Bones’ Jones! He is the only good strongman. His punishment, his intentions, his desire to win, were all based on his game. That is his date now. That would stick to him until the war. He is the only person I want to be, ”Tyson said.

Outside of the big four, Mike Tyson was inducted in the big year as a DUI in 2006 in Scottsdale, Ariz. It is known as a convertible if you are a famous dog. Image: Websites

Following his record deal, Tyson is affiliated with the UFC. Many would think he would do well in the film but the culture is not threatened by all the hype to do. However, he has established a great relationship with advertising and some of his campaign. In fact, last October, Tyson hosted an event at Tyson Ranch where he invited the UFC stars.

During the event, Tyson told the announcer that the UFC favorite was former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. While this may be true, Tyson’s choice may seem like he’s trying to say something, because he’s with Tyson Ranch. “

. (tagToTranslate) mike tyson update