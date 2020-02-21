Port Charlotte, Florida-2019 was the worst offensive season in Mike’s Nino’s career. But he does not want to forget it. He wants to accept it.

Mike’s Nino named third in amateur draft in MLB June 2012

Zunino was from Cape Coral and attended Mariner High School and then to the University of Florida

Rays exchanged for Zunino after the 2018 season

“It’s a learning experience,” said Zunino, who was from Cape Coral and played in Florida. “That’s not the case, but I’ve learned a lot about what I want to do and what I want to achieve. I was able to narrow my off-season goals very much.”

“I’ve reworked the swing a bit,” Zunino said. “I tried to make what I could do more dynamic and achieve those goals.”

Zunino may be in the best place to return to shape. Raises have become the place where catchers revitalize their careers. First was Wilson Ramos, who came to the raises in 2017 from a torn ACL. In the middle of the 2018 season, he had 14 home runs before being traded to the Phillies. In that offseason he signed a $ 19 million contract with Mets for two years.

2019 was Travis Darnot’s turn.

Rays exchanged for Dunnaud for $ 100,000 after Dunnino hit the injured list with four injuries in May. By the end of the season, he had a career high with 16 home runs and helped raises serve their first postseason since 2013. He currently has a $ 16 million two-year contract with Braves. Here in 2020, Rays hopes Znino’s glorious time will come.

“The ‘Z’ fits well in that category,” said raise manager Kevin Cash. “And he did it. The rewarding thing is that he did it. I think he was the first to acknowledge that he had some hardships on the plate.”

“Defence, leadership and the way we manage our staff were the pluses we wanted to get,” said Eric Neander, Senior Vice President of Reyes and Operations General Manager. “Aggressively, we expect more and next year he expects more, so he’s back.”

Such encouragement and belief from Reino’s leadership makes Zunino believe it can recover in 2020.

“It was great fun,” said Zunino, who talked to Neander and Cash during the offseason. “I think we have a pretty good base here. I think we have a good foundation to continue building over the next six weeks and be able to do it during the season.”

Zunino could be the third catcher of the season, believing in Rais’ second chance if he could return to his old-fashioned way with the Seattle Mariners [traded to Tampa Bay last year’s offseason] There is.

