Mikel Arteta confident, “Mini Pre-Season” in Dubai will put Arsenal in command of the top 4 surge

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s “Mini Pre-Season” in Dubai will take the lead for a top 4 rise.

North Londoners have spent the past few days in the United Arab Emirates and have not played a Premier League game last weekend.

Getty Images – Getty

Mikel Arteta has only won three games as an Arsenal coach

Newcastle are Arsenal’s first opponents after the break. Steve Bruce is a guest on Sunday.

It will be the start of a hectic schedule for Arteta’s team, with games in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup until early March.

The Spaniard hopes that the warm weather training camp in the Middle East will help his ideas to be implemented faster and move them from 10th place to the table.

“We cannot be more satisfied with the conditions in which we can train,” he said. “We came here to work, it was like a little preseason.

“I wanted to use it to work on our principles and playing styles and how we live together.

“There are things that I want to do as a group, not only for the players, but also for the employees. It was really useful.

gaffer

Ex-Forest Ace tells the story of how Clough scares Vinnie Jones at the showdown in the locker room

almost back

United Ass informs about injuries and can’t wait to play with Fernandes

bad blood

Ozil aims to meet former Arsenal boss Emery as the couple’s feud continues

too far

Tottenham star Alli before an investigation into the FA for posting on Coronavirus social media

Buzz cut

McCoist will sympathize with Mourinho as he reveals the story behind a new haircut

good business

Chelsea at the top as the world’s largest transfer earner is exposed

TO TOMORROW

West Ham’s target laughed when he read a transfer talk about nonsense in the January window

interchangeable

“The sale of £ 75m firmino and the signing of Mbappe would make Liverpool even more scary”

mocked

Liverpool ‘angry’ at Shrewsbury about treating Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish

supports

Bruno Fernandes will be successful in “one of the largest clubs in the world”, Man City claims

“We had good reason to come here. We are really happy that we made this decision. We came here to work, it was not a holiday.

“We worked very hard. We have been working on things over the next few months that will be good for us. “

The new boss Arteta has only suffered one defeat since he replaced Unai Emery in the Hotseat in late 2019.

However, it was more difficult to win, as there were four consecutive draws in the Premier League on 1 January and the last top-flight win against Manchester United.

Arsenal is 10 points behind the top 4 and the Champions League qualification seems promising.

Arteta added: “I want to go game by game. We are still a long way from this at the moment, but there are a lot of games to play.

“Fists flying everywhere, police had to step in” – Ray Parlor remembers big fights during the Arsenal game

“It’s very tight. Everyone gives away points. It will depend on us. If we can get three or four wins in a row, we’re much closer. “

The first goal for the former Arsenal midfielder is to get the Gunners back into the European elite competition, and then they can start fighting for the title again.

Having helped Manchester City win the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s assistant in the past two seasons, Arteta knows how to lead a team to the championship.

Getty Images – Getty

Mari worked on his fitness

Regarding what Arsenal has to do, the 37-year-old said: “100 points? Maybe 105 points? We can do it in many different ways.

“We’re far from it at the moment, but we have to go step by step because this club doesn’t deserve anything else.”

Arsenal’s next three league games are in the Emirates and it offers them a great chance to put together a winning run.

Although Arteta has only won three times since taking office on December 20, he was delighted with the commitment of his team.

“The biggest surprise and the nicest surprise is the input that the players brought in,” he added.

“How much they buy into what we do. The effort they make and the willingness. They seem ready, with the right energy and commitment to move forward. “