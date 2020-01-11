Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal January transfer window update after 1-1 tie with Crystal Palace

Loading...

Mikel Arteta doesn’t expect much from Arsenal during the January transfer window.

The Gunners were already connected to several players, but have not yet made any movements.

Arteta, who was appointed by the club last month, gave an overview of the current situation after his team’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Getty Images – Getty

Mikel Arteta saw his team in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

He told talkSPORT: “Nothing is in sight at the moment. The club is working on some things, but you know how difficult this window is and I don’t expect many things. “

Part of the problem the Gunners could face is the lack of available transfer funds after their significant spending in the summer when they signed Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.

After the serious injury to Calum Chambers, however, they need additional cover in the central defender. The defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and was excluded for the season.

Arsenal is linked to FC Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng, who is reportedly planning to leave the club this winter.

Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig and Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona are also closely linked to the move to the Emirates.

