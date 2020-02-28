mikel-arteta-‘hurting-significant-time’-soon-after-shock-europa-league-exit-but-issues-rallying-connect-with-to-arsenal-gamers

Mikel Arteta was hurting right after Arsenal’s shock Europa League exit, but known as on his players to ‘keep fighting’ for the relaxation of the period.

The Gunners had been surprised by Olympiakos on Thursday evening as their Euro campaign finished at the last 32 phase.

Getty Pictures – Getty Arteta could not consider it as Arsenal were despatched crashing out of Europe

Youssef El Arabi scored in the last minute of more-time to give the Greek side a two-one victory at the Emirates Stadium, creating it two-two in excess of two legs and sending past season’s crushed finalists crashing out on the away aims rule.

Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for subsequent season’s Champions League now hinge on finishing in the best 4 in the Leading League but they have a mountain to climb to do so, as they sit ninth, 7 factors adrift of fourth-positioned Chelsea.

Asked about the problem of finishing in the prime 4, Arteta replied: “(It is) incredibly challenging because hunting at the table we’re however significantly from the targets that we all have, but we’ve been significantly all time from it and we have to keep battling.

“The most important matter now is that the dressing room has to be potent and we have to hold heading and react.

“First of all, I have to influence them about what transpired in the recreation and why they are not through in the tie.

“If they proceed to do that, there will be rewards like we have carried out in the past 10 games that we performed.”

Getty Photos – Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a amazing scissor kick but also skipped a superb previous-gasp prospect to mail Arsenal by way of

Arsenal have impressed considering that Arteta was appointed as Unai Emery’s replacement in December, but not on Thursday night time, with their functionality way under the criteria the Spaniard expects.

“It hurts, major time,” extra Arteta.

“We had a large amount of hope in this competitors. It was a great way for us to be equipped to go to Europe and it is a incredibly attractive competitiveness to consider to get.”

Olympiakos manager Pedro Martins, meanwhile, considered his facet bought anything they deserved.

“I feel versus Arsenal we experienced two quite tough game titles towards a greater opponent,” he mentioned.

“But from the get started of our European journey in the Champions League up right until now we deserved to go by way of – maybe we deserved extra from our recreation from Spurs (in the Champions League team stage) and maybe we got what we deserved now.”