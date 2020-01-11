Mikel Arteta names all four attacking large arms in an unchanged arsenal from XI when Cenk Tosun banked Crystal Palace

Loading...

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has selected all four of his big attackers in the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Gunners are an unchanged team that defeated Manchester United in their last game in the Premier League. This means that Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will compete together for the second time.

Getty Images – Getty

Mikel Arteta has built up his midfield to help Mesut Ozil to his best “Assist King” again

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, who signed Cenk Tosun, move straight to the squad after being loaned out by Everton yesterday.

The Turkish striker is on the bench for Roy Hodgson’s men who can do without suspended Luka Milovojevic.

Cheikhou Kouyate comes for the captain of the palace, while Gary Cahill replaces the injured Mamadou Sakho.

Confirmed XIs

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Chaill, Tomkins, Riedewald, McArthur, Kouyate, McCarthy, Zaha, Meyer, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Then, Tosun, Wickham, Woods, Kirby, Pierrick.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Nil, Luiz, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Martinez, Holding, Nelson, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli, Saka.

