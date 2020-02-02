Mikel Arteta ‘not surprised’ from Arsenal’s league position after Burnley draw

Mike Arteta is not surprised by Arsenal’s position in the Premier League.

The Gunners are tenth after Sunday’s goalless draw in Burnley.

Mikel Arteta has only won one Premier League win as Arsenal boss

And it could have been worse for Arteta if Jay Rodriguez hadn’t hit the bar late at close range.

The result leaves Arsenal ten points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who drew 2-2 in Leicester on Saturday.

When asked if he was surprised by the position of his team, Arteta told talkSPORT: “We played 13 games in a tie. If you do, it means that you are not winning enough football games.”

“The league is very tight, so I’m not surprised.”

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a hat-trick to get all three points to North London.

He came closest to breaking the deadlock when his header was only a few inches from Nick Pope’s goal in the second half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a hat trick at Turf Moor

Arteta, however, lamented the Gunners’ start into the second half when Ben Mee and Jeff Hendrick were lavish in front of the goal.

The Spaniard said: “I was very happy with how the game started, how we dominated, what chances we had to win, we didn’t use it and gave too many free kicks.”

“After throws and corners, the game was stop-start and that’s obviously not a good sign for us.”

“I think we started very badly in the second half, they were at the top. We did not win the challenges, we did not control the rooms in the second phase, we allowed crossings and they are a threat.

“I was there, it’s very difficult to flip it over when they’re in this mood. But we made it in the last 20 minutes and created some great opportunities but we couldn’t win the game.”

“I was more upset about what we did with the ball during the phases of the game than our resilience, our commitment. Defensively, I think the boys have worked very hard.

“I know how difficult it is to play against such strikers. But sometimes we were very sloppy on the ball and got us into trouble unnecessarily. “