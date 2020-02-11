Mikel Arteta refuses to exclude the first four

London, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 29: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s finger gets tangled in Matteo Guendouzi’s hair during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, Kingdom -United. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson / Offside / Offside via Getty Images)

The boss of Arsenal has taken a daring position …

While it may take some effort to see, the improvements to Arsenal have been featured under Mikel Arteta. While the Gunners will want more on their side, they have not yet lost a match this year and the winter holidays will have served them well, as Arteta seeks to recover his men.

The Gunners are in tenth place in the Premier League, 10 points behind Chelsea, fourth. There is a lot of ground to catch up if Arteta wants to achieve its goals, but it is doable with the right effort and consistency.

According to the Evening Standard, asked about his chances of reaching the top four by the end of the season, Arteta refused to rule out this possibility. His next test will be against Newcastle this weekend, after their disappointing scoreless draw against Burnley in the last Premier League game.

Some players seem to be revitalized under the new boss, like Gabriel Martinelli and Lucas Torreira. However, some players still need to make the same improvements, like Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette. If Arteta is seriously confident in the ranking of the top four, then he will have drilled these players during the weekend break.

The Gunners are notorious for letting things slide at this time of the season, but this time around, they need the opposite to be the case. They have to start winning games and they have to win them consistently.

The team spirit will have been strongly stimulated as they (well, believe me, I am jealous of them) training in the sun. They will not have missed the bad weather we have experienced recently in England, for sure. Although this boost in morale must transcend the field, otherwise it is redundant.

Do you think Arsenal can start their quest for the top four by beating Newcastle?