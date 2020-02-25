mikey-garcia-vs-jessie-vargas-reside-stream:-day-and-time,-how-to-watch-and-undercard-which-includes-kal-yafai-and-joseph-parker

Mikey Garcia will make his boxing return this weekend when he requires on Jessie Vargas in Texas on a bumper evening of action.

Garcia lost to Errol Spence Jr in March 2016, the 1st defeat of his qualified career following 39 straight wins.

He’s now established to make his comeback towards Vargas, an American who has only won 3 of his past 7 bouts.

There’s a host of best-amount boxing on the undercard much too which includes British stars Kal Yafai and Jay Harris.

Getty Mikey Garcia usually takes on Jessie Vargas this weekend

Garcia vs Vargas: Date and time

This battle will take spot on Saturday, February 29 and is remaining held at the Ford Center at The Star in Texas.

The ring walks are envisioned from 4am United kingdom time on Sunday, March 1 but that will count on the undercard effects.

Previous Workforce GB Olympian Kal Yafai will defend his WBA super-flyweight title on the undercard.

There’s further more British fascination right before the major function with Jay Harris having on Julio Cesar Martinez for the WBC flyweight title.

Joseph Parker, who misplaced to Anthon Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018, will also be in motion as he faces Shawndell Winters.

Getty British star Kal Yafai will be in motion in Texas this weekend

Garcia vs Vargas: Television set channel and live stream

The fight will be proven on Sky Athletics Arena with protection starting at 1am on Saturday morning.

Sky Sports activities buyers can dwell stream this battle via the app on their laptop, pill and mobile units.

Alternatively, you can acquire a Sky Sporting activities Day Go from NowTV for £9.99.

Garcia vs Vargas: Undercard