mikyla-grant-mentis-shines-for-merrimack

When you participate in on a rebuilding staff that graduated 10 gamers from the prior calendar year, and misses the playoffs, it is easy to drop underneath the radar. Nonetheless, it would be a disgrace to ignore the campaign that Merrimack senior forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis turned in this time.

Grant-Mentis, who hails from Brampton, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto that made this sort of previous Bruin luminaries as Rick Nash and Tyler Seguin, led the Warriors in scoring with 20 targets, 13 assists for 33 points in 33 games. Together the way, the 5-foot-6 skater, who carries a criminology significant, recognized a new software record for vocation scoring with 56 ambitions, 61 assists in 137 games.

“Mikyla definitely experienced a great time for us. She took about as our guide factors producer for our system. She was a massive piece in each the details generation and with her leadership in the locker space. She’s great and all the things just jelled for her. She’s a specific participant,” mentioned Merrimack mentor Erin (Whitten) Hamlen, a previous US Nationwide Staff goaltender and ex-College of New Hampshire standout. “It’s amusing, but 1 of my assistants saw her and seriously preferred her, so when I went up to see her she had the puck on a breakaway and scored. So, that was my 1st perception of her. We utilised to joke that she didn’t know what the defensive blue line was until eventually probably halfway by means of her sophomore year and now she is one of our most seem and trustworthy defensive players, as effectively.”

Grant-Mentis has obtained overtures from Crew Canada.

“She has the skill to go by an full crew. She already has had some prospect with the nationwide staff so it continues to be to be observed. We hope her abilities glow by and she carries on to get an opportunity,” said Hamlen, who also gave a shout out to senior goalie Lea-Kristine Demers (three.09 GAA, .906 SP, 795 saves).

“She held us there and definitely shut the door on some groups,” mentioned Hamlen about Demers, a Quebec indigenous, who is majoring in integrative biology.

Quiz of the Week

Who retains the NCAA career mark for shorthanded goals? Trace: He’s the happy pop of a recent Beanpot skater. Response beneath.

Doing work time beyond regulation

They have been celebrating from Manchester, New Hampshire, to her hometown of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Saturday evening immediately after Saint Anselm junior ahead Madison Sprague tipped residence a position blast by junior defenseman Kathleen LeFebre of Methuen and stop women’s faculty hockey’s longest match as the Hawks defeated Franklin Pierce, 2-one, in five overtimes. The activity lasted at 147: 24, erasing the old regular of 144: 32 (also 5OT) amongst RPI and Quinnipiac in 2010. Junior forward Katy Meehan of Quincy, who tied the recreation early in the 3rd time period, leap-commenced the winning participate in with a go across to LeFebre.

Franklin Pierce sophomore goaltender Emma Ostrander of Westboro broke her very own solitary-recreation saves report by much more than 20 when she turned aside 79 of 81 shots, just 10 shy of the NCAA file. The Ravens lone objective arrived off the stick of freshman forward Katelyn Brightbill in the initial period. Even though the Ravens period finished, the program’s 100-points club amplified previously when Billerica indigenous Nicole Amato (55-46-101) and fellow junior Haley Parker (43-57-100) of Londonderry, N.H. achieved the mark.

Saint Anselm’s reward? They had to face Lengthy Island for the New England Women’s Hockey alliance (NEWHA) playoff title Sunday night night on little relaxation. The NEWHA moved the get started of the championship back again from 4 to 6 p.,m., to present a modicum of help.

Farewell tour

Hockey East Commissioner Joe Bertagna was acknowledged this week in temporary pregame ceremonies at Northeastern, in which he was introduced with a hockey jersey, and at Boston University, exactly where he been given a framed photo of his actively playing days among other mementos.

“Kodak invented colour photography the up coming yr,” quipped Bertagna. “Actually, BU beat me in the regular period and in the (Boston) Garden. I believe in my full job I experienced a acquire and a tie towards them and I authorized 9 objectives to do it!”

Legendary BU mentor Jack Parker explained, “I advocated to our (athletic directors) that when we experienced an opening, we need to get the greatest man and we should really steal Joe (Bertagna) from the ECAC, and we did. I don’t feel any person apart from Lou Lamoriello has accomplished additional for this league.”

Slapshots

It going to be near in Vermont senior Stefanos Lekkas’ quest to catch Bruins legend Tim Thomas as the career will save chief at UVM. Thomas retains the mark at three,950 and Lekkas has 3,816 with a few games left in opposition to NU (2 times) and at UMass. … Do I know you? Amherst senior Patrick Daly of Hamilton had two-one-3 in a new sweep in excess of Connecticut School and Tufts. The exact weekend saw Colby senior Paddy Daley of Sudbury scored his second intention in an many weeks.

Norwich hockey packages posted identical 9- wins on the very same night time as the men clobbered Castleton and the females beat Salem State. Sophomores Brett Ouderkirk (one-3-four) and Gabrield Chicoine (-4-four) had big evenings even though senior Tom Aubrun prolonged his NCAA Div. three record consecutive shutout minutes to 452: 31 with his seventh straight shutout and 11th this period. The women of all ages were being led by three-time NEHC Participant of the Yr Amanda Conway (1-3-4), a senior from Methuen, and Julia Masotta (one-3-4), a freshman from Tewksbury. … Middlebury senior ahead Owen Powers had 1-3-four in earn more than Hamilton. … Southern Maine freshman Maddy Youthful scored at six: 05 of the 3rd OT to edge UMass-Boston, two-1, in the NEHC quarterfinals. Huskies senior Whitney Padgett had 50 stops.

Quiz reply

Michigan’s John Madden (father of NU’s Tyler) had 23 shorties from 1994-97.