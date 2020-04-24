Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are launching quarantine wine

The answer? Presentation: quarantine wine!

On April 19, 2020, both Kutcher and Kunis took to Instagram to announce their new release of COVID-19. In a video, the couple announced plans to work with Nocking Point, a company that produces premium wines in collaboration with artists and celebrities in an effort to raise awareness (and profits) for a variety of reasons.

According to the post, 100 percent of the profits from the new vintage – literally called “Quarantine Wine” – will go to four different COVID-19 relief efforts, two of which aim to deliver respirators and MAP machines to medical facilities that have need and two of which send benefits and SNAP grocery items to communities that do not have food.

According to the Nocking Point website, anyone absolutely needs a few bottles of pinot noir for a total of $ 50, with a mission scheduled for May 2020. However, the winemakers decided to keep the Kutcher-and Kunis-inspired inspiration available under wraps. .. for now.

“These are unprecedented moments in our lives,” Kutcher said, concluding the video. “And without prior time they require -“

“More drinkable,” Kunis added, laughing, “Wouldn’t you say that?”

“I would say unprecedented measures, but you say ‘more drinkable’, I like it,” Kutcher said.

Unlike those celebs who didn’t take the corona seriously, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seem to be doing their best to help.