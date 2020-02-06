Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Miserable at the Sundance Film Festival?

were Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to be miserable at the Sundance Film Festival? This is what a tabloid claims this week. But Gossip Cop can unmask the rumor – it’s completely wrong.

When Kutcher and his wife celebrated the premiere of their new film Four Good Days on the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival last week, the star couple were probably expecting an evening together without too much media observation. But then come with me star, Over-analyze and misunderstand things as always. The tabloid claims that the two had a “miserable date” based on the testimony of a “viewer” whose identity and trustworthiness is not clear.

The questionable source believes that Kunis “didn’t want to pose with Ashton for photos” and decided that she “pretended not to be there”. The tabloid offers no evidence of these claims other than the suspect tipster, but doubles on the theory that Kuni’s and Kutcher’s marriage is in bad shape. The couple “hit hard in September when (Kutchers) ex-wife Demi Moore published an explosive story on their failed marriage,” the article’s somewhat arrogant author writes, adding that “it looks like they have it.” not exactly.” Patched things up. “

Gossip Cop Examined the claims in this story and found that they were pure fiction. We spoke to a representative of the actress – not a mysterious “onlooker”. The actress’s spokesman assures us that the magazine’s story is “not true at all” and the couple’s marriage is not at risk. The term is otherwise completely unfounded. People Magazine, meanwhile, had a completely different perspective than star on Kunis and Kutcher’s night together. The far more reputable magazine found that the two were seen holding hands throughout the film, and that they wanted to “get the best out of a child-free time” at the festival.

It should also be noted that both Gossip Cop and People magazine have repeatedly voiced rumors that Moore’s “Tell-All” posed a problem for the stars. In October 2019, the magazine cited a source close to the couple that Kunis and Kutcher were “very in love” and “have a strong and committed relationship.” They added that the explosive book “did nothing to shake their strong bond.”

Moore’s panacea has created seemingly endless material for the tabloid. Gossip Cop Several stories were blown up in 2019 because Kunis and Kutcher had problems with the book. Kuni’s spokesman repeatedly assured us that all rumors were completely wrong. It is unclear how long the tabloids will still milk these invented stories, but one thing is certain: Gossip Cop will continue to expose them.

