Mila Kunis Cheated Ashton Kutcher’s Fears?

Mila Kunis breaks down because she’s afraid Ashton Kutcher cheats on her That’s the wrong claim in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can expose the unfounded story.

A suspected insider tells northwest“Mila is slowly leaving the tracks and Ashton makes it worse if he doesn’t notice.” She is very isolated and has little energy – everyone is freaking out. “The alleged source further claims that the actress lost weight quickly, adding:” To be blunt, she looks sick. And there is only so much that you can exhaust. “

The suspect tipster says that Kutcher is “absolutely blind” when it comes to the alleged health problems of Kunis. “Ashton sees everything as a joke. That is his defense mechanism, and after years Mila feels that it is not always easy to have a real conversation with him. “

Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, revealed in her recent memories that the actor had affairs during her six-year marriage. The “insider” claims that Kunis suspects that he is cheating on her now. “When it’s so low, all of these insecurities come to the surface. She grilled him when they were separated and even started looking over his shoulder at his lyrics – which drives Ashton even more.”

The magazine has no evidence to support its claims. All real evidence suggests a loving couple and devoted parents. On Monday, Kunis and Kutcher were seen taking their two children to a dance class in Los Angeles. The spouses saw themselves smiling on a trip with their children last month. In early December, Kunis and Kutcher took their children with them to cut their hair. These are just a few examples of the couple’s recent and photographed outings. The actress also looks very happy and healthy.

Still, Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near the couple that tells us the tabloid story is nonsense. This is not surprising when you consider that NW has driven similar narratives in the past. In December 2018, the outlet claimed that Kunis had health problems due to alleged marital problems. The premise was not correct at the time and is now not more precise.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up in March 2018 because Kunis and Kutcher wrongly expected a third baby. The spouses have two children and both have since said that they are happy with a boy and a girl. Good or bad, the tabloid has no insight into the couple’s marriage.

