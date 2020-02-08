Milan Ibrahimovic wants to play in the derby after the flu, says coach | Sports

AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after playing Serie A against Sampdoria in San Siro, Milan, on January 6, 2020. – Reuters pic

MILAN, February 8 – AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to appear in the Serie A derby at Inter Milan tomorrow, after head coach Stefano Pioli tells Flu that his players should follow the striker’s lead.

The 38-year-old Swede, who joined the club free of charge for a second game during the transfer window in January, missed the 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in Milan last Sunday.

However, Pioli said Ibrahimovic needed to recover in time to play in the Derby della Madonnina between the city rivals.

“He has completed an individual training program,” said Pioli at a media conference on Saturday.

“Today he trains with the squad and if he gets through that, he will be available tomorrow.”

Milan have been unbeaten since Ibrahimovic’s arrival last month, with five wins and two draws in all competitions, and Pioli believes the veteran’s presence can inspire his teammates.

“We are facing a team that has not lost in a while,” he said of Inter, whose only loss this season was at home on 6 October against champions Juventus.

“Tomorrow we all have to have Ibrahimovic’s face, cheered and determined. We have to maximize our potential. “

Pioli’s team is in ninth place with 32 points, 19 behind Inter, who hopes to reduce the gap to leaders Juve to three points.

“Inter did better than us from the start of the season until December, but now we’re trying to make up for lost positions and we hope we can play well in this derby,” he said.

“They prepare for every game with the intention of winning, but there are games that are worth more than others. Derby games are a must for winners. “- Reuters