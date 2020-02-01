Miles Brown and Father Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center | Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Miles Brown

Miles Brown and his father, rapper Wildchild, pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The 15 year old Blackish The actor and his father stopped at the Staples Center memorial in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the late basketball player and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter accident last weekend.

“My father and I have just paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi” Miles Brown captioned the Instagram slideshow below Friday, January 31.

He continued, “I’m not going to lie, it’s really nice to see so many people here too. #ripkobeandgianna 🕊 @jdawildchild. “

Her father added: “Respect due🙏🏽💯 #ripkobebryantandgianna”.

Check out their photos and videos below.

Find out how more stars reacted Kobe and Gianna BryantThe death of.

Click inside to see more photos and videos of their visit …

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB