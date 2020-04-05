Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson delivered 100+ tacos to hospital staff

Among the global health crisis, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson filled 120 tacos for healthcare workers on the front lines of the new virus epidemic (COVID-19). With the large amount of tacos in tow, Simpson and Cyrus visited Providence Cedar-Sinai Terzana Medical Center located in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to E! News, Saturday, April 4th. Simpson documented the hassle on Instagram with various video and pictures. The tacos are in brown paper bags, each of which has personally posted messages with Sharpie that read “Thank you for your support and love. Stay strong !!!”

“Techo to the amazing healthcare workers at our local hospital!” Simpson captioned his Instagram post on Saturday. “So grateful for the true legends of our time who have dedicated their lives to fighting this epidemic. Show some love for yourself in your community!” In one picture, Cyrus and Simpson stand outside the hospital with their taco wagon cart wearing surgical face masks and gloves. In another, eight health workers from the medical center hold their tacos.

The taco delivery comes after Simpson shared a video from the time Cyrus shaved his head on Instagram on April 3. Cyrus and Simpson, who started dating last October, are currently in quarantine together. The day before he shaved his head, Simpson also appeared on Cyrus’ live Instagram series “Bright Minded” on April 2. The singer’s new series almost connects with celebrities and special guests inside the closure to discuss how to “stay enlightened in love during dark times.” . “

In a chapter that also featured discussions with actor Lily Reinhart, chef and environmental activist Max La Manna, and package manager at the Lauren Singer store, Simpson called Cyrus a song he wrote about her from his next poetry book, Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose.

Cyrus and Simpson are not the only celebrities to return to healthcare professionals during the global health crisis: Selena Gomez donated to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles Hospital, where she received her kidney transplant, and Sean Mendes donated $ 175,000 to a hospital for sick children in Toronto, Canada. In addition, the Rihanna Foundation has donated $ 5 million to various organizations such as Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, and Health Partners, and Lady Gaga has donated to the Food Fund of America, a new initiative of Feeding America and the World Central Kitchen, to feed those affected by COVID-19.

If you think you are suffering from corona virus symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and cough, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the US CDC website for up-to-date information and resources. Corona virus.