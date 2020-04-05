Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson take Tacon to health workers fighting coronavirus! Awww!

Here it is Miley Cyrus to Cody Simpson showing a simple but powerful act of love for those who were on the front lines fighting the coronavirus

The young couple came out Instagram On Saturday afternoon, masks and medical supplies were shown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, we have done good deeds for our local health workers.

In a matter of seconds on Cody’s IG page, the music-loving couple made a really exciting appearance and took TON’s taxis to their hospital. Now you are having a great lunch !!!

Along with a series of photos, Miley (below), an Australian citizen, wrote the following.

“Taxis for our local hospital health workers! Many thanks to these true legends of our time who have dedicated their lives to fighting this plague. Love the love you have in society! He said.

Awww! This is really special! Healthcare professionals around the world have been working for a long time to fight this, and here are all the brave people who can help save us from this plague!

It’s hard to see a smile under all the masks, but scroll through the pictures and show them below. In this way, you can tell that you have corrected everyone’s feelings by delivering Taco.

Love you !!! Well done, Miley, Cody!

At the same time, there is great news! Now I hope others can do something to move it forward. You yourself have a mixture of good society and proper care.

Of course, as we have reported, the coronavirus is spreading in the United States and other parts of the world. Today, government officials are deciding what will be the big week for those who die in US coronavirus-infected hospitals. Celebrities are spending a lot of time financing emergency supplies and closing social security loopholes.

We believe that in order to stop the spread of the virus, everyone must ensure their safety and continue to take action against social accidents and related incidents. Such a horrible, incomprehensible, restless time … ugly !!!

How do you cope with all this, Perez readers? Stressful and anxious times are for all of this … How are everyone outside doing today? Listen to EGGS about what your status is, and your impressions (below) … and we all remember that!

