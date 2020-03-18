Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato joined as teens for being ‘gay as f ** k’

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato attended March of Our Lives on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Pictures for March For Lives)

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she joined Demi Lovato as the birth star for being “gay as f ** k”.

The previous two Disney stars, who grew up appearing in Hannah Montana and Camp Rock respectively, had the privilege of being online when they were both alone because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The two showed off their updated 40-minute interaction that was broadcast.

Lovato volunteered: “We got along just then because we had just seen everything. Either they were spiritual or they were simply our hearts. I don’t know. “

Cyrus responded: “Or maybe we were just gay men like f ** k!”

Laughing at the statement, Lovato added: “Well, next question!”

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato laughing together in 2020 just make each other love. ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/5H4RSelxhp

Both stars have talked about their sexuality in the past.

Both stars are arrogant and proud, Miley Cyrus proving herself worthless and, coming out of her Hannah Montana days, putting out sexually explicit songs.

In the past he added: “A big part of my pride is my reputation as a normal person. What I preach is: People are in love with people, not gender, not appearance, not everything.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato confirmed in 2017 that he is dating men and women, saying: “This is how I always live.” Earlier this year, his 2015 “Good for Summer” was interpreted as being a heterosexual affair.

In February Lovato spoke with Andy Cohen who is staying at SiriusXM about his parents’ exit

“After everything, I was, I was shaking and crying, and I just felt sorry for myself.

“My dad was like, ‘Yes, of course,'” he said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, okay, Daddy.’

“My mom was who I was, kind of nervous, but she was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ And that was wonderful and wonderful, and I have, as I said, thankful. ”

She added: “I don’t know my future. I don’t know if I will have children this year or 10 years. I don’t know if I will do this with a partner or not, because ladies, we don’t want any partners. Let it be!