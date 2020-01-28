Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finalize their divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially completed their divorce.

According to the legal documents received from the TMZ, a judge has signed their agreement and the exes are “single”.

The former couple, who had had a relationship for years before they married in December 2018 and separated in August 2019, are said to have set the conditions for the December separation.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were married for seven months. (Getty)

Due to the fact that the exes do not share children and that they originally signed a pre-marriage, a faster divorce was sought. Cyrus is expected to keep his pets.

Hemsworth filed for divorce in August last year, citing irreconcilable differences. The separation took place after seven months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley agreed to split up at this time,” a spokesman confirmed to the people at the time.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. (Instagram)

“They are constantly evolving and changing as partners and individuals. They have decided that this is the best while they both focus on themselves and their careers.”

The exes both went on social media after news of the breakup surfaced to share comments with fans.

“Just a short message to say that Miley and I recently broke up and I wish her nothing but health and happiness for the future,” Hemsworth said on August 13 on Instagram, posting a photo of a sunset on Beach. “This is a private matter, and I have not commented on and will not comment on journalists or media companies.”

Cyrus shared her feelings in a Twitter thread claiming she cheated and said she was just “grown up.”

“Liam and I have been together for a decade,” Cyrus wrote in a longer Twitter post on August 23, making a healthy decision for me to leave an earlier life behind. “

Since the announcement of their separation in August, the two have moved in with other people.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been off for 10 years. (Instagram)

Cyrus has been with Australian singer Cody Simpson since October, shortly after he separated from Kaitlynn Carter.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth seems to be dating 21-year-old model Gabriella Brooks. He was photographed when he introduced her to his parents in Byron Bay on December 16.

