Miley Cyrus cancels Australian concert in favor of the “kostravirusa”

Australian concert benefits the bush-fire was caused by Miley Cyrus title in Melbourne this Friday (March 13) was canceled due to problems with the coronavirus.

Today (March 10), Cyrus explained that the Australian authorities have advised her not to go to Australia for the show to “reduce the potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis.”

In its next report Cyrus expressed disappointment cancellation, “but I have to do everything right in order to protect the health and safety of my band and crew.” She added that she would still sacrifice Australian fire and promised the victims that will be back soon.

I’m so disappointed that I do not go there, but I must do what is right to protect the health and safety of my staff and team. I’m still going to make donations to help the victims of the fire in the Australian bush. I’m sorry, I missed everyone in Australia, but will be back soon.

Cyrus and Lil Nas X had to come up with “Laysayd” at the stadium concert title is also due to performances made by The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

Promoter TEG Dainty confirmed the cancellation of the concert, and said that the participants will be guaranteed a full refund:

We are very sad that @MileyCyrus announced that he would not travel to Melbourne, and eventually concert World Tour Bushfire Relief at Lakeside Stadium on Friday, March 13 can not go forward. Fans will receive full compensation and would soon contact Ticketek.

Last week, Cyrus has shed some light on what is planned in Melbourne. The concert is expected to be based on its set of Glastonbury 2019 and will include Jett cover “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?”.

Cyrus joined several other musicians, including Pearl Jam and Madonna, canceling and postponing the show, in the light of the world coronavirus outbreak. Last week, the festival was held Austin, Texas, the SXSW festival, and the Californian Coachella megafestyval can not be delivered as expected in April.