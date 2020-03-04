miley-cyrus-&-cody-simpson-get-new-tattoos-together!

Miley Cyrus exhibits off a brand name-new tattoo!

The “Wrecking Ball” crooner discovered her contemporary ink on Instagram on Monday (March 2).

“‘Dance me to your attractiveness with a burning violin,” she captioned the black-and-white movie under, referencing Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Like.” “Dance me by way of the panic till I’m collected safely and securely in. / Contact me with your bare hand or touch me with your glove. / Dance me to the conclusion of appreciate.’ Matisse X Cohen.”

The arm tattoo options the silhouette of a woman’s overall body putting on no outfits.

The tattoo artist, Nico Bassill, also posted about the tattoo, quoting Henri Matisse, the artist guiding Leonard’s reserve “Dance Me to the Finish of Like.”

Nico wrote, “‘An artist will have to never be a prisoner. Prisoner? An artist really should hardly ever be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of type, prisoner of status, prisoner of achievements, and so forth.’ – Henri Matisse. … many thanks once more @mileycyrus carried out at my non-public studio @amongthewillows.”

It appears Miley‘s boyfriend Cody Simpson just acquired a new tattoo as well. Examine them both out below.

ICYMI, Cody Simpson just lately joked about Miley Cyrus pregnancy rumors for the duration of an Australian interview!

Simply click within to see Cody Simpson’s tattoo…