Miley Cyrus confronts Liam Hemsworth in Australia?

does Miley Cyrus plan to confront Liam Hemsworth in its coastal town of Byron Bay, Australia? That is the ridiculous claim in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned that it is nonsense.

“Miley vs. Liam: Showdown in Byron!” Says the latest issue of northwest, The accompanying article says the singer is angry after seeing her ex-husband move on with his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. So she makes her way to Australia and plans a “random run-in” with him. “Miley improves her game on Operation: Torture Liam,” says an alleged source for the magazine.

According to the alleged insider, Cyrus’ friend Cody Simpson is in the dark about her motives. “She told Cody that she would take them on a trip to the Gold Coast to visit his family so they could meet his friends,” said the unknown tipster. “She will then suggest that you go to Byron for a spontaneous long weekend.” There she reportedly plans to visit Hemsworth’s favorite places, hoping to flaunt her romance with Simpson on his face.

“Liam is a creature of habit and Miley knows exactly where to go,” adds the apparently wrong source. “She is under the mistake that Liam sees her laying around Cody and merging into a puddle of jealousy. Poor Cody is just a pawn in her game.” The questionable insider says Cyrus believed Hemsworth would “to her.” run back “as soon as she started meeting Simpson, so she’s angry that he’s going to meet another woman. “He is happy living with a beautiful friend on the beach. It is the last thing Miley wanted and simmered.”

The article in the magazine is total nonsense. People Magazine, a much more reliable source of celebrity news than NW, reported last month that Cyrus was “relieved” when her divorce from Hemsworth was completed. The trustworthy point of sale said: “You just want to move on.” In the meantime, the singer’s romance with Simpson is a real thing. She does not use the Australian musician as a “peasant” and does not try to win back Hemsworth through mind games and manipulations. A source near the singer tells Gossip Cop The story is wrong.

It’s worth noting that Cyrus and Simpson are likely to travel to Australia together in the near future. After all, the musician is from the Gold Coast. However, it is absurd that she will use the trip as an opportunity to run a run with her ex-husband.

NW is now omnipresent with its reporting. Gossip Cop exclaimed the magazine in November because it claimed that Cyrus and Simpson were engaged. A month earlier, the store insisted that Cyrus was pregnant with Hemsworth’s baby, even though they had broken apart. And a month earlier, the outlet had a story about Cyrus’ engagement to Kaitlynn Carter that she dated shortly after they split up. The fake stories of the tabloid are not only contradictory, but also contradictory.