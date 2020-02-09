Miley Cyrus covers The Doors’ Roadhouse Blues with Robby Krieger

Miley Cyrus played a cover of The Doors’ ” Roadhouse Blues’ ‘last night (February 8th) with the band’s guitarist, Robby Krieger.

Cyrus celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Morrison Hotel, which turns 50 today (February 9). He joined Krieger, producer Andrew Watt and the Tangiers Blues Band at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

Other appearances during the night were Dennis Quaid, the “L.A. Woman ”and the Struts who played“ Riders On The Storm ”.

The event not only celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Morrison Hotel, but also opened a new photo exhibition in the lobby of the Sunset Marquis Resort, showing excerpts from the photo shoot of Henry Diltz’s album cover.

Check out Miley Cyrus’ performance below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMaqUgWdUAw (/ embed)

In November, Cyrus had to reschedule all performances and recordings while recovering from voice surgery.

During the treatment of tonsillitis, Cyrus was diagnosed with a separate problem with her vocal cords. The singer of “Don’t Call Me Angel” underwent an operation and then had to rest her voice for the next few weeks on the instructions of her doctor.

Doug Lubahn, a studio bass player at The Doors, has passed away at the age of 71.

While the legendary group never had a full-time bass player, Lubahn appeared on three of the group’s most renowned albums, including “Strange Days”, “Waiting for the Sun” and “The Soft Parade”.

The news of Lunahn’s death was confirmed on his Facebook page. “Words could never express grief. He was the love of my life. I will miss laughing more than anything, ”wrote his wife Pat Devanny.