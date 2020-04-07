PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Miley Cyrus takes care of herself during the quarantine coronavirus. In addition to hosting her live chat on Instagram, she posted tacos to health care workers to express her gratitude for the work they do.

Cyrus and his son Cody Simpson die to do something good for health workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, E! The news is reported. The health center is located in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

A couple donates 120 tacos to health care workers. Simpson posted photos and videos of the trip online and said that everyone would show their love and support to health care staff during their illness. He called health care workers “The hero of our time” in his work.

Cyrus and Simpson took extra precautions while delivering tacos. They both wear bright colors and have sleeves. The tacos are served in brown paper bags, with each baby receiving a handwritten note that reads “Thank you for your support and love … stay strong.”

However, Cyrus revealed the latest episode of his talk show on Instagram recently. He invited Elton John, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and Jimmy Fallon for a 15-star cast.

The talk show is called “The Light Minded: Live with Miley” and Cyrus plans to meet with special guests to discuss “how to stay LIT in love in dark times.” The singer invited many celebrities on the show to discuss issues of personal and professional success at the forefront of their lives.

Cyrus ended his marriage to Liam Hemsworth earlier this year. Celebrities have moved on in their lives.

Despite Cyrus’ singing and presentation of his speech, Hemsworth relied on food and labor. The actor confirmed in an interview that he spent six months locked up in the care of a high-ranking senior, E! The news is reported.

