miley-cyrus-gives-update-on-“super-rock-and-roll”-new-album

Miley Cyrus has offered an update on her impending new album, ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’.

The document was scheduled for release past year but was pushed again following the star had to undergo vocal twine surgical procedures.

In a new interview with Australian radio DJ Smallzy, Cyrus discussed the forthcoming document. “I am having tremendous near, I am sensation the urgency,” she mentioned. “I am absolutely actively on it and ready to go.”

She continued: “I’ve acquired some new music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just fired up to share, but not also significantly extended.”

I questioned the question you all want to know: Is there new @mileycyrus songs on the way? 🤔 Here’s what she said… 🎶#SmallzysSurgery pic.twitter.com/wEh4KZJnSL — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 2, 2020

Cyrus also exposed that she has labored with Mark Ronson on “two, a few songs” for the album. “Kind of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back again rock n roll. I now have my dad’s haircut, I’m enthusiastic to convey that also.” The pair previously collaborated on Ronson’s ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.

Speaking about the mood of the album, the singer additional: “If 2019 was for the [heart]crack, 2020 is for the [heart]breakers.”

Cyrus is set to headline an Australian bushfire aid live performance in Melbourne later on this month. The display, which will acquire position on March 13, will function a established from the pop star based on her 2019 Glastonbury visual appeal.

It will also element a deal with of Jet’s 2003 single ‘Are You Gonna Be My Female?’, along with “some tweaks”.

Last thirty day period, Cyrus surprise-released a new song identified as ‘Slide Away’. The monitor arrived two times following the musician shared a image of her in a recording studio.