One of the tabloid claims this week Miley Cyrus is “still obsessed” with Liam Hemsworth, The story is simply not true. Gossip Cop can expose it.

“Miley is still excited about Liam,” the latest issue of heat, According to the point of sale, Cyrus tries to act as if she is happy in her new relationship with Cody Simpson, but she’s not over her ex-husband. “She’s not fooling anyone with these PDAs and fake social media posts that always appear in the news right after Liam,” an alleged source reports. This claim is very weak. Cyrus often shows her romance on social media, while Hemsworth – a star – is often on the news. It is a weak connection.

Nevertheless, the alleged insider continues: “Miley watches him like a hawk, not only online, but also through mutual friends. If she is drunk or stoned, she will talk about how he was the love of her life and there is a big part from her struggling to let go. Nobody expects this thing with Cody to last because she’s bouncing off. “Again, this section lacks logic. Cyrus was definitely up after her divorce last summer.” the rebound “, but if it were hung up as the tabloid claims, would it be no problem continuing?

People Magazine, a much more reliable source of celebrity news than Heat, reported last month that Cyrus was “relieved” when her divorce from Hemsworth was completed. The reputable sales outlet said: “You just want to move on.” The magazine also mentioned that Cyrus’ relationship with Simpson was “great” and she seems “very happy” these days. There is nothing wrong with the singer’s social media posts in which her boyfriend is involved. Gossip Cop They also checked in at a source near Cyrus, which confirmed that the tabloid report was nonsense.

Speaking of social media, Gossip Cop Heat in October for falsely claiming that Cyrus’ friends asked her to go to rehab for an “addiction” to Twitter and Instagram. This article was completely ridiculous. No one in the singer’s inner circle was worried about her mental state or the use of social media.

In the meantime, Heat knew nothing about Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship when they were together. In January 2018, the tabloid incorrectly reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth were secretly married and on their honeymoon in Australia. The exes did not form a covenant until December 2018. The magazine no longer has any insight into life after the singer’s divorce.