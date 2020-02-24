miley-cyrus,-lil-nas-x-to-participate-in-australia-bushfire-reduction-live-performance-in-melbourne

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X lead the lineup for a new bushfire relief concert taking place in Melbourne this March.

The ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert’ will take spot at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium on Friday, March 13.

The Veronicas, who are about to embark on a national competition tour with Groovin The Moo, and English producer Seb Fontaine spherical out the lineup.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so fired up to announce I’m headlining the Entire world Tour Bushfire Relief charity live performance on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

The concert marks Miley Cyrus’ initially time carrying out in Australia because her ‘Bangerz’ tour in 2013, while Lil Nas X has never ever played a demonstrate below just before.

Proceeds from ticket profits will go to a collection of numerous bushfire reduction charities, like the WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Mother nature Recovery Fund as well as the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.

News of this celebration arrives just a 7 days following Fire Struggle Australia took put in Sydney, which was headlined by Queen, Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham and far more. The event, which observed 75,000 persons market out Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, has so significantly raised above $nine.5 million to bushfire aid.

Moreover, Fireplace Battle Australia also observed Queen, with the assist of Adam Lambert, engage in their renowned Stay Aid setlist for the 1st time considering that 1985.

Tickets for the ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert’ are on sale from 2pm AEDT Tuesday 25th February and are obtainable by using Ticketek.